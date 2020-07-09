With COVID-19 running rampant, people out of a job and social unrest at an all time high, we all could use a little bit of good news. Before you get suspicious, this isn’t a prank or anything of the sort. This is legit good news, especially if you enjoy going to the movies. Over on 59 Main Street in lovely East Greenwich, the Greenwich Odeum will be reopening their doors and showing hit flicks starting July 10 with multiple limited capacity screenings of the 1975 original summer blockbuster Jaws. It’s part of the Odeum Classic Film Series that’ll be hosted by Steven Feinberg, who is the Executive Director of the Rhode Island Film & TV Office.
Going along with the famous scene of the character Quint, played by the legendary actor Robert Shaw, crushing a can of Narragansett Beer, there will be drink specials of classic cans of the local brand. Folks who buy tickets ahead of time will also be entered to win a Jaws prize pack provided by both Narragansett Beer and the Greenwich Odeum. There will also be limited capacity screenings happening the following weekend with Jurassic Park being shown on the 17, Mamma Mia! being shown on the following night and Back To The Future being shown on the 19.
“I’m excited to see the Odeum back up and running!,” exclaims Odeum Board President Dan Speca. “The Greenwich Odeum, which was once just a movie theater, has grown to host some of music’s biggest names including Marc Cohn, Joan Osborne, and Todd Rundgren. The Odeum staff and board are looking forward to reopening and returning to its roots as a movie theater to showcase some of film’s biggest and most popular titles. At the same time, we are making plans for live music to return to the theater in the near future.”
General Manager Amanda Ronchi is also looking forward to the weekend’s festivities. She’s also proud of the amount of work the Odeum’s employees have put in to make this a reality.
“Our team has been working hard to provide everyone with a safe and fun experience when they return to the Odeum,” She says. “Jaws has always been a fun screening for us, and we thought it would be the perfect way to kick things off. We are looking forward to seeing our patrons come back and ‘Crush it like Quint’, but this time, socially distanced.”
Owner of Ten Pin Management, which manages acts such as Paul Westerberg & The Mighty Mighty Bosstones among others, Providence’s pop culture emporium POP and Odeum board member Darren Hill shares the same sentiment that Speca and Ronchi have about the reopening. He’s also grateful for the community’s backing during an uncertain past few months.
“The staff & board have been working diligently on our plan and preparations to provide our patrons with a safe environment coming out of shutdown,” He mentions. “One where they can finally get back to enjoying some entertainment. We also want to extend a big thanks to the community, who has been supporting us both emotionally and financially while we were dark.”
The Odeum has a full COVID-19 Control Plan that people can read up on at http://www.greenwichodeum.com/covid-control-plan. Screening times and announcements of additional film showings and events will also be available by logging on to The Odeum’s website. We’re not out of the woods entirely when it comes to the pandemic, but it definitely feels good hearing about establishments getting back to business in sensible ways. Hopefully it gets people optimistic about the future. If you’re able to, check out a classic movie at the best theatre in South County this weekend.
