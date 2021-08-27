It’s been interesting to see how the creative mediums that were vital for a lot of people during the COVID-19 pandemic have been intertwining themselves in our lives today as we cautiously return to normalcy. For example, in stand-up comedy a ton of comedians resorted to doing virtual shows to maintain their living when live entertainment was mostly shut down. One of the comedians who utilized this was Steve Hofstetter and it has grown to become part of a business that he co-owns. He’s still doing virtual shows today while taking days off to do them from various locations. On Sept. 4 at 8 p.m., Hofstetter is going to be performing live and in-person at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main St. in East Greenwich.
We both had a chat ahead of the show about starting a virtual comedy website with a friend of his, being a baseball fan, thoughts on the current MLB season and why the upcoming show at the Odeum is so important to him.
Rob Duguay: When COVID-19 hit last year, you were right in the middle of touring so what was the sudden transition to going back home and canceling dates like for you?
Steve Hofstetter: When things started canceling during the week I got back to L.A. I had six days off and it was during that time when everything started going to hell. On the plane ride back to Los Angeles, I thankfully had wi-fi so I knew what was going on in the world and within an hour Tom Hanks got COVID-19, they announced that travel to Europe was closed and the NBA cancelled the rest of their season. I landed thinking it was going to be bedlam but it was actually really calm because a lot of people hadn’t accepted what was happening yet. I was able to get out ahead of the curve, I actually canceled a lot of dates before other people did and a lot of people thought I was crazy. Even some of the venues thought I was taking it too seriously and within about a week everyone was taking it seriously as well.
As a touring act, which makes the vast majority of my income, and the fear of it going away while also not knowing when it would ever come back, those first few days were really, really scary. Then as I began to get my head wrapped around how to do this digitally, I was able to get some really good confidence that I was going to be OK and then I started worrying about my family and making sure that they would be OK.
RD: It’s good that you were able to land on your feet rather than what a lot of other people experienced during the pandemic. You just mentioned doing comedy in a digital setting, so what are your thoughts on live streaming when it comes to stand-up comedy? It’s something that is partly dependent on the audience’s reaction so did you find yourself doing stuff through Zoom with a virtual audience or were you using Facebook Live? How did you approach it so you would have some sort of similar experience that a usual stand-up comedy show would have?
SH: My friend Ben Glieb, who is also a stand-up comic, and I founded something called Nowhere Comedy Club which ended up becoming the leader in the space. Over the course of the pandemic, we replaced over a million and a half dollars worth of work for stand-up comedians and we did two things that nobody else at the time was doing. One, we charged for tickets and we charged a significant amount for tickets because it was still a great experience and people were getting more access to their favorite comedians. A lot of comedians were just trying to get as many people to watch them as possible but we didn’t want the biggest audience, we wanted the best audience. When you think about performing on stage, you don’t just do it for free and hope 1,000 people come, you sell tickets and you limit it to how many seats there are so we did that as well.
The second thing we did which was really the game changer is that we made sure the audience was on camera and on mic, just like they would be as if we were doing it in a normal setting. While a lot of performers were terrified that it would mean that they would be interrupted, we deal with that in real life also. What are you so afraid of? You’re afraid of your own audience? If that’s the case then stop performing. We used Zoom as the base of it but we created a situation where it’s a real audience, real showroom managers to handle any problems that might arise and we took the best of live and applied it to digital and created this beast. Mike Birbligia did 30 shows with us, Bill Burr performed with us multiple times, we did a fundraiser for Wisconsin Democrats that raised half a million dollars and we ended up creating a new way for people to watch and experience live stand-up. It’s something that even as the world opens back up, I’m still doing some digital shows.
RD: It’s interesting to see how that dynamic plays out with the live setting of a show versus it being done virtually and how they both coexist. You also were the Senior Comedy Correspondent for the Fox Sports baseball show Just A Bit Outside. Who’s your favorite team and what’s your opinion on this season with all the unique storylines? Do you view it as a welcome return to a sense of normalcy?
SH: I’m a Mets fan so that’s who I’ll always be rooting for. I didn’t watch much of last season because I felt that it was irresponsible. I get why it was there but I was truly worried, not just about players but also staff and a lot of people have to go work to open up a stadium. I was also worried that long impacts of COVID-19 is a thing, a buddy of mine had blood clots for six months and who knows if it’ll come back or not? I was worried that for the sake of our own entertainment we’d be risking our heroes’ lives, I thought it was a little premature.
This season I think is a little different, people are getting vaccinated and I know you can still get it if you’re vaccinated and we’re still learning the science but it seems that the odds are if you’re vaccinated even if you contract it you’ll be OK. My fingers are crossed that it’s true. Sports has always been a form of escapism and if there’s ever been a time that we need escapism it’s now so I do appreciate that baseball is back and there are some crazy storylines this year. Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels is one of them and as a Mets fan Pete Alonso winning the home run was incredible. Seeing teams that we thought were going to be dynasties just dismantle themselves, like the fact that both the Washington Nationals and the Chicago Cubs each won one World Series and now they’re starting from scratch again is crazy.
RD: Yeah, it is.
SH: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox coming out of nowhere to contend for a possible championship, who saw that coming?
RD: Nobody.
SH: Exactly, so it’s been fascinating and it’s nice to have a bit of an escape.
RD: Absolutely, I couldn’t agree more with that. What do you think as a baseball fan of the rule changes this season with the runner on second during extra innings and the seven inning doubleheaders? Also, do you think that eventually we’ll see both the American and National Leagues have the designated hitter rather than have it be exclusive to one league?
SH: I think we are going to see both of them have the designated hitter and I hate it but I gotta be realistic, it’s coming. One of the things you don’t think about when you’re a kid and you might now even think about when you’re an adult is 162 games is ridiculous. It is such a slog and as I’ve gotten older and have been working in and out of the sport a bit as a columnist or a humorist or whatever, that’s the thing the players say the most. It’s exhausting and back in the day it wasn’t as tiring because weight training wasn’t a thing, which is now a huge part of their day, and the media is a huge part of their day and that didn’t used to be. There’s more to it than there used to be and I get why they’re trying to cut down on it a bit.
As a fan, I don’t like the seven inning doubleheader and I don’t like the runner starting on second. As a humanitarian, I get it. I totally get that these guys need to go to sleep and sometimes when you got a game that goes to two in the morning because of a rain delay, extra innings or whatever it is and they have to be at the stadium for a day game the next day, that ain’t fair. I get why they’re doing the things that they’re doing and we’ll all get used to it the same way that we all hated the wild card when it first started and now it’s awesome.
RD: That’s a very good perspective to have. You’re in the middle of a big tour and you’re doing both live shows and virtual shows. How have you been balancing these two things while on the road?
SH: I’ve been taking Mondays off, I think I only have a couple Monday live shows on this tour and I usually do my digital shows on that day. I’ve also been doing live streams during the afternoon, which sometimes will be from my hotel, sometimes I’ll do it from a bus and I figure it out. I was out of work for almost a year and a half so I’m OK with working a little harder than normal. I’m just happy to be back, man.
If I have to bust my butt a little extra and do a little extra work, I’m just thankful for the opportunity. One more thing, the Odeum was originally the show that I was looking forward to the most that I had to cancel and it made me so sad to do it. At the time, it was going to be the biggest theater I’d ever performed in. Now things have grown since then and I’m playing much bigger theaters but this upcoming show still means as much. It was a career goal to be able to play a venue like that and it means the world to me that I’m able to still do it. I’m really glad that instead of canceling we were able to postpone, even though we had to do it three times but we’re finally going to be here for it and I can’t wait.
