Tropical Storm Henri dealt a glancing blow to South County last weekend, coming into the area as a Category 1 hurricane briefly before arriving at Block Island, knocking down trees and power lines throughout Washington County and even displacing a navigational buoy near Roy Carpenter’s Beach in Matunuck. At the storm’s height on Sunday, 12,000 local residents were without electricity but, by and large, town officials felt the area escaped a far worse fate and said their respective departments were on call and ready should the storm have proven more difficult to handle. Given the way Henri played out, do you feel confident your town is adequately prepared for the next major hurricane? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

