WARWICK, R.I. — The Sandra Feinstein Gamm Theatre is ready to present its 39th season with a lineup of award-winning, classic and modern plays drawn from more than four centuries — including two from artistic director Tony Estrella’s favorite playwrights.
“The whole season is about getting people back into the theater, about the power in the live event,” Estrella says. The time span represented by the five plays in the subscription series, he says, “speaks to the longevity and vitality of this art form.”
And there is a plus-one: a relatively new play inspired by an old movie — the holiday show, “It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.”
Playwright Suzan-Lori Park’s Pulitzer Prize-winner “Topdog/Underdog” takes the stage Sept. 7-Oct. 1. It’s a searing tale of love and rivalry between brothers ironically named Lincoln and Booth, who grapple with a troubled past, poverty and racism. Perhaps as surprising as the two characters’ names is that these serious topics fuel not only passion and compassion but also humor.
In the season’s second slot is the first play from one of Estrella’s admitted favorites, Martin McDonagh, titled “Hangmen” (Nov. 2-26). Set in 1965 in a small town in northern England, the play centers on Harry Wade, described as “the second-best hangman in the country,” who is out of work now that the United Kingdom has abolished the death penalty.
Wade still runs a pub, however, which is full of people wondering what he will do: regulars, a reporter and a stranger. All are part of the mix in this dark comedy that also is a mystery.
Audiences who were moved by previous Gamm productions of “The Pillowman,” “The Beauty Queen of Leenane,” and “A Skull in Connemara” can expect McDonagh’s signature blend of humor, shock and empathy.
Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” (Jan.25-Feb. 18) gets The Gamm treatment in the New Year. Regarded as Albee’s best work, the play turns harrowing and comic when a middle-aged professor and his wife, George and Martha, invite newcomers Nick and Honey for drinks after a faculty gathering. Polite conversation famously devolves into relationship warfare, exploring truths, illusions and life’s uncertainties.
Shakespeare surfaces, as he does just about every season, this time with “Twelfth Night” (March 21-April 14) a lively comedy about mistaken identities, gender bending and twins lost at sea.
The play also contains what, Estrella believes, “is Shakespeare’s best love story because of its complexities, what love is like when it has to be sustained. He also explores how love manifests itself in different configurations,” including in families and among friends, Estrella notes. The story then is wrapped up in the spirit of a post-Christmas Twelfth Night festival.
The subscription season closes with “Doubt: A Parable” (May 9-June 2) by John Patrick Shanley, which in 2024 will mark the 20th anniversary of its off-Broadway debut. The play deals with ambiguity, in this case the relationship between a progressive priest and a troubled young man, and questions raised by a tradition-bound nun.
Estrella feels “Doubt” the play, and doubt, the nagging feeling of uncertainty, are particularly relevant at a time when “perilous certainty” is a hallmark of current society.
Not part of the subscription season but a regular part of many Rhode Islanders’ holidays is The Gamm’s December production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” (Dec. 9-24). The story of George Bailey’s Christmas Eve crisis of confidence, made famous in Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film, is staged as a live radio broadcast, with actors voicing multiple roles and an on-stage Foley artist creating sound effects. This show requires a separate ticket.
Season subscription packages and single tickets are available now online at gammtheatre.org or by calling (401) 723-4266. The theater is located at 1245 Jefferson Blvd in Warwick.
A busy fall for Estrella
Even as he’s busy in advance of The Gamm’s 39th season, artistic director Tony Estrella is in rehearsal himself with the Huntington Theatre Company’s “Prayer for the French Republic,” by Joshua Harmon.
The playwright is familiar to Gamm audiences from last season’s production of Harmon’s “Bad Jews,” which Estrella directed, and 2020’s “Admissions.”
“Prayer” debuted off-Broadway last year and won Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best New Off-Broadway play. It moves to Broadway for previews in December and an official opening in January.
The Huntington Theatre Company’s production begins Sept.7 and runs through Oct. 8. The synopsis on the theater’s website reads: “It’s 2016 Paris. The Salomon family has worked hard to make Paris into a warm and wonderful home after settling down in the turbulent 1940s. But when their son comes home beaten up because he was wearing a yarmulke, they are forced to question their safety and sense of belonging in the city they love.”
Estrella plays Patrick, brother to the family matriarch, Marcelle Salomon Benhamou.
Estrella says he has taken advantage of the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to travel from Rhode Island to Boston, but acknowledges a tight schedule. “‘Prayer’ closes, and ‘Hangmen’ starts.”
