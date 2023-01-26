PROVIDENCE, R.I. — What would it be like to have a conversation with yourself at three stages of your life?
I mean really speak to yourself, as separate beings in youth, mid-life and maturity.
The concept is behind Whitney White’s fascinating play “By the Queen,” in its premiere production at Trinity Repertory Company.
The conversation is among the three incarnations of Queen Margaret, an historical queen who appears in four of Shakespeare’s plays: “Henry VI, Parts 1, 2 and 3,” and “Richard III.”
A princess in France, Margaret was married at 15 to Henry VI of England, assumed power, led wars, lost wars, had a son, and eventually lost sway to the notorious Richard.
White explores her story through characterizations of her in Shakespeare’s plays, but simultaneously takes a step away and allows those three versions of Margaret to comment as contemporary women, as they look back at her/their experiences.
The crux of the conversation is about what Margaret did to survive, and how that changed her. Whether waging war literally, or in 21st century terms, metaphorically, was worth it. Whether given a choice, would she choose power or love.
The way White overlays cultures from centuries more than 400 years apart is entertaining. The three Margarets speak, react and advise one another authentically, be that in the Elizabethan language and circumstances depicted in Shakespeare’s plays, or in words and attitudes of modern women.
Humor often is a byproduct of this juxtaposition of time and events. Mature Margaret notes, for example, that she lived in the mind of the greatest writer of all time; if you disagree about the greatness, send her an email. Young Margaret hears herself speak dialogue as written by Shakespeare and reacts disparagingly, “That’s my next line?”
At Trinity, White’s new play is in the accomplished hands of director Brian McEleney, who has played his share of Shakespearean kings, and three splendid actors: Fiona Marie Maguire as young Margaret, Rachel Christopher as mid-life Margaret, and Paula Plum as mature Margaret. Identified, respectively, as Margaret 1, 2 and 3, they portray consistently each Margaret’s personality in whether in contemporary times and centuries earlier.
Surrounding Margaret(s) are their “supporting actors”: the kings, would-be kings, behind-the-scenes power mongers who underestimate, dismiss and ultimately must grapple with Margaret. Each is inventively written and portrayed by a mix of Trinity company members and guest artists who deliver Shakespeare’s famous monologues — and sometimes insouciant reactions — with panache.
The men are full-blown Shakespearean characters at times, contemporary commentators at others. But if the players start to stray too far from the bard’s text, “Mr. Shakespeare Purist” speaks up and redirects them.
Like the play, Toni Spadafora-Sadler’s costumes somehow manage to span centuries and cultures, with loose rather than literal interpretation. Music pops up in surprisingly fitting places, especially a sample from Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”
White’s play is not an update but rather a fresh approach to Shakespeare, looking at an arguably ignored character and relating what makes her fascinating both 400 years ago and by extrapolation, today. The historical context and references to Shakespeare’s plays are worked seamlessly into the script, so reading up ahead of time is edifying but not crucial to understanding.
Act I is especially engaging and new as we meet Margaret and discover the playwright’s method. Act II meanders before it finally wraps up.
By the time “I Will Survive” plays, however, the mood is jubilant. “By the Queen” is fresh, fun, thoughtful — and still Shakespeare.
This world premiere production of “By the Queen” runs at Trinity Rep in the Dowling Theater through Feb. 12. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/queen or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.
