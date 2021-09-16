In Tommy Thumb’s Pretty Song Book published nearly 300 years ago, Mistress Mary was asked in a now-famous nursery rhyme, “How does your garden grow?”
Centuries later, fascination and interest in gardens still continues. The local Indian Run Garden Club is proof as it celebrates this year its 100th anniversary.
While flowers and plantings have changed — along with the attire and atmosphere of its meetings — the club remains essentially committed to its original purpose: The question of “how does your garden grow.”
Occasional beautification projects are part of its activities, but so, too, is simply sharing the love among each other for gardening and making gardens at their homes, say many long-time members.
“There is just something about the human interest to gather with others around a certain area of interest,” said Artie Ramaker, 93, and member for over 50 years, about the club’s longevity and her involvement.
Pat McKee also has been a member for over 50 years.
“Initially it was for socialization. It quickly became a very important part of my life. Older members held a treasury of knowledge. They were willing and capable of passing their gifts to a younger generation,” she told The Independent.
The Beginnings
It was known until 1963 as The Narragansett Horticultural Society after its 1921 founding.
It came as a trend spread in the late 1800s and early 1900s among educated women who became involved in various reform movements and community projects outside the home, according to National Women’s History Museum.
They engaged in various projects and also formed sewing circles, held fundraising fairs, and volunteered directly with causes. After the war, women seeking intellectual and social outlets continued to rapidly establish women’s clubs.
Clubs formed around many different issues from literary and musical societies, social reform movements, and beautification.
In the years between the 1870s and 1920s, women’s clubs became the major vehicle by which American women could exercise their developing talents to shape the world beyond their homes, according to the museum.
“Clubs afforded not only social opportunity but also leadership. As clubs grew, and counted locally influential women among their rolls, clubs could effect change both nationally and locally. They rapidly became part of the growing progressive movement,” it said.
Forming garden clubs was an outgrowth of this change and a natural expression of interest in nature and beauty. Horticultural societies and botany groups, some dating back to colonial times, restricted women’s membership. In response women formed their own clubs within their own communities.
The first garden club in America was founded in January 1891 as The Ladies Garden Club of Athens, Georgia. On May 1, 1929, 13 federated states became charter members of the National Garden Clubs at an organizational meeting in Washington, DC., the museum said.
“The Garden Club of America was founded in 1913. While many started with the goal of exchanging information and cuttings, they soon adopted larger missions, which indelibly shaped the American landscape,” it said
Local Imprint
And so that began to happen with this local organization in its early days. It often made the front page of The Narragansett Times, which reported on a variety of community activities. For example, the Dec. 4, 1931, edition notes that “Elisha S. Holley, gardener for Mrs. R.P.H. Durkee, Narragansett cottager, was elected president” of the Narragansett Horticultural Society.
The society also had front page ads, such one from the paper’s May 12, 1939, edition to advertise its annual plant and bulb sale at the Wakefield railroad station. “Perennials, including Delphinium and Chrysanthemums and annuals” would be available.
“It was always an active group promoting planting and horticulture, and even had men in it during the early days,” Ramaker said.
“It was a formal affair to meet. Women wore stockings and heels and meetings were always hosted at another member’s house where the silver (tea) service was brought out,” she said.
“It’s also been mostly sociable rather than instructional,” she recalled, noting that as time changed so did the membership to be all female,” she said. Many women still were homemakers and sought out civic activities in their communities, she added.
The group, which changed its name 58 years ago to the Indian Run Garden Club, has planted flowers in many spots around the local area.
It also has received instruction on growing and maintaining orchids, took a trip to a local Home Depot store to share and receive tips on garden maintenance and partnered with Habitat for Humanity on projects.
In addition, it has formed an alliance with the South County Museum for some garden projects.
Linda Lelli, another long-time member, explained, “Our focus in the 21st Century is the herb garden at the South County Museum and concentrate on growing various kinds of herbs whether for cooking or medicinal purposes.”
In addition, the group also plans to continue a tradition of touring local gardens, she added.
The Future
The organization’s future teetered on disbanding as the eve of its 100th anniversary approached, Lelli said.
“We were on the brink of what to do. Everybody is just getting old,” she said, noting that the 28 members — composed of active and others not-so-active — range in age from late 50s to those in their 90s.
Yet, their commitment to the cause has kept them going.
“There were enough people who wanted to keep it together. Members share a love of gardening, doing things around the town and just the camaraderie,” Lelli said.
Ramaker added, “Younger women are working full time now and they might not have the time to do something extra like this. No one is doing this to get awards or run for office based on involvement with the garden club.”
Anyone interested in joining the club can contact Kathy Caduto at 401-783-7515.
