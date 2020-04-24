The COVID-19 crisis has dwindled our sources of entertainment to a certain degree, but podcasting has become the go-to for a lot of people who are staying indoors. This creative medium has exploded over the past few years with an abundant variety focusing on numerous topics. Tony Nunes, who is the artistic director at The United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly, has started one of his own since the pandemic started. It’s called the Cabin Fever Curation Podcast and it has been popping up with new episodes each week. Nunes has been doing it as a source for people to know what to check out while being cooped up along with featuring special guests. Nunes and I had a talk recently about the podcast, the guests who’ve been on it, virtual screenings being provided by the theater and keeping things short.
Rob Duguay: The Cabin Fever Curation Podcast has been running for around a month now, so what was the spark that made you want to do this when the crisis started setting in?
Tony Nunes: We’re renovating the United Theatre right now and we’re looking to open later this year on a date to be determined. For the interim, what we’ve been doing is a lot of pop-up events and things to get us out there to expand our mission and show people what we’re all about. When this whole social distancing thing first came up, it looked like it might be a week or two when I started this podcast. We thought this was a great opportunity to reach out to people and talk to people in a way that we could curate the kind of entertainment that we would have once we open the theatre. The reason that we decided to do a podcast was because we have a partnership with The Public’s Radio, which is Rhode Island’s NPR station. They’re actually building a South County bureau at the United Theatre when we open.
RD: Wow.
TN: Yeah, so part of that is I’m working with them on creating an entire podcast education program because we have an education center that we’re building as well. We’re kind of in the early stages of creating that so that’s why we decided to go towards the podcast route. It’s kind of doing two things at once. It’s testing out podcast waters while getting people to associate us with podcasting, even in a small way, and it also gives people great advice about what to do and talk to other arts organizations about what they’re doing during this very interesting time.
RD: Where are you doing the podcast out of?
TN: I’m doing it out of my house. I’m working from home right now and my wife and I also have three kids at home so I do it whenever I can find a semi-quiet space to do it. I don’t have any professional podcasting equipment at home so it’s a pretty bare bones operation. I’m just recording on my phone via my voice memos app and I’m doing some editing and tweaking on Adobe Audition so it’s pretty bare bones.
RD: You’ve had numerous guests on the podcast including Jay Sweet from the Newport Festivals Foundation, actor Richard Jenkins and music educator Tom Foley among others. How has it been when it comes to reaching out to people to talk on the podcast?
TN: It’s been pretty seamless. The way the whole guest idea started was to get other people’s advice for content. I started reaching out to friends of our organization and people that we’ve worked with before. Richard Jenkins, for instance, we did an event for him a couple of years back and we’ve been in touch with him ever since. He’s been a friend and ally for this project we’re doing so it’s easy to call him and say “Hey, could you record something for us?”
We’re having people record on their own by using the voice memo app or whatever they have on their phone. It’s not an interview format or anything like that, it’s basically me reaching out to people and saying “Hey, this is a thing we’re doing. Would you be able to put down some of your thoughts about how you’re spending your time at home, some of your streaming recommendations, whatever advice or plug whatever you’re doing right now?”. It’s kind of an open forum, which is a bit chaotic in that sense. So far, everybody I’ve reached out to has loved the idea. I’ve had nobody say “No.”
We have some people coming up like a puppeteer named Tyler Bunch who plays Elmo’s dad on Sesame Street. Sesame Street has been doing some really great stuff to try to normalize the situation for kids and he’s been a major part of that. I’ve wanted to talk to him about it but it’s difficult because you have to get the public relations approval from Sesame Street and all of that. Him and I are going to talk about what he’s doing at home and touch a little on the Sesame Street stuff but that’s the only snafu you get sometimes. When you reach out to people about a project they’re doing that’s much bigger than just them, there’s so many people involved that it becomes a wrench in the gears.
RD: As a guy who has interviewed a lot of people, I can totally see that happening with a lot of different situations.
TN: Yeah. What you have to do is that you have to scale it down. We’re still going to talk and we’re still going to him on. We’re going to tweak the conversation around whatever we want to talk about that’s more about puppetry and fun puppet ideas that people can do from home. You just kind of work with what you got.
RD: The United Theatre has also established a virtual screening room from their website so folks can watch films while social distancing. Who came up with the idea for that and how does the process go about when it comes to choosing the films?
TN: There’s actually a conference called Art House Convergence that we go to every year. It’s kind of an art house cinema conference and there’s a great working group that comes off of it. Some of the people in that working group are working with some of the smaller studios to try to put together a way for these new independent movies that are coming out in April, May and June to still find an audience because it’s not easy to push those back like bigger films. I’m not sure who came up with the idea initially but these virtual screening rooms have been allowing theaters to ticket the event like they would if it was a traditional screening. The money is basically split between the studio and the theatre so it helps out everybody.
That started with a couple of titles and now there’s lots of titles that are becoming available with the studios reaching out to me. I get emails almost every day about them and it’s really a matter of sifting through the titles to see which films are great and more so which films do we think our audience in South County and southeastern Connecticut would gravitate towards. That’s how we’ve been treating a lot of these movies and then there’s a couple that are really fun releases which gives a great opportunity to be able to show them.
RD: Say I come to a friend of mine who is looking for a new podcast to check out, which a lot of people are doing these days. I tell them about the Cabin Fever Curation Podcast, so what would you say is the best selling point for someone to listen to it?
TN: I would say the best selling point is that it’s short. Each episode is less than 10 minutes long, it’s kind of like an abbreviated glimpse of recommendations and basically word of mouth. Word of mouth is such an important tool in the arts and for arts nonprofits, film companies and musicians so this is basically keeping the word of mouth going in digital form. They’re going to get a very short experience but they’re going to get a lot of great recommendations out of it and I try to make these recommendations as wide-reaching as possible. I had my kids on the podcast the other day talking about the stuff they’re doing and I talk about sports sometimes because there’s no sports going on so I think of ways people can get their sports fix so there’s something for everyone.
To listen to the Cabin Fever Curation Podcast, log on to www.unitedtheatre.org/category/cabin-fever-curation. To watch virtual screenings of new films, log on to www.unitedtheatre.org/events.
