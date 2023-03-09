PROVIDENCE – “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” a concert-styled theater show, has been performed in 50 countries worldwide, including a sold-out stay in London’s West End and current tours in the Netherlands and Canada as well as the USA.
But the duo performing Friday at the Providence Performing Arts Center is uniquely suited to the production.
Jonah Bobo, who takes the Paul Simon role, and Brendan Jacob Smith, as Art Garfunkel, are both New York City natives, as were S&G. They began harmonizing as teenagers – “in the stairwell at our high school, great reverberation” Smith says -- as did their musical counterparts. Bobo and Smith continued singing together right through music and theater studies at Ithaca College in upstate New York.
From the start, the pair gravitated to the famous artists because, “Simon and Garfunkel are the ultimate two-part harmony singers,” Smith noted during a telephone interview.
“Shortly after (college) graduation, we were looking for audition opportunities, and this popped up,” Smith said, referencing the show. Coincidentally, Smith and Bobo are now 25 – roughly the same age as Simon and Garfunkel when they were becoming famous.
Smith describes the format of “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” as a “stage musical. We tell their story, giving context to what was happening in the world at the same time.”
Costume changes, video projections, photos and original film footage help with the context, starting from the folk-rock duo’s youthful work as Tom & Jerry, through their incredible success in the 1960s, to 1970 when they split up.
All the hits are performed, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecelia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and “The Boxer,” accompanied by an on-stage, four-piece band, culminating with the duo’s 1981 reunion for The Concert in Central Park, which drew more than a half-million people.
Smith has been touring with “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” for a couple years, alternating in two-month stints with another cast, and admits, “I assumed I’d get tired of it. But every night, I listen to Paul Simon’s lyrics. He just such an amazing poet; his words ring true.”
He also has had a diversion: an appearance on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent” with his vocal trio T.3, comprising three tenors.
“We made it to the quarter finals,” Smith says, adding that the experience was “very intense … with lots of people giving you advice.” Seeing first-hand what goes on behind the scenes at the television show was “very interesting.”
As for his current gig, Smith says fans can look forward to an authentic Simon and Garfunkel experience.
“It will feel like going to see them,” he promises.
“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is performed Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $25-$69 at the box office, by calling (401) 421-ARTS or online at ppacri.org.
