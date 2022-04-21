The first few months of 2022 have been busy for the Westerly fuzz metal duo Coma Hole and with good reason as drummer Steve Anderson and bassist/vocalist Eryka Fir have quickly made their presence felt around Rhode Island and various other parts of New England. With their emphatic and electrifying sound, it’s hard not to be captivated and pay attention to their live performance whenever they take the stage.
In a region that’s better known for its jam, reggae, folk and jazz bands, it’s refreshing to see a different musical entity come out of South County in amplified fashion. And “refreshing,” is a great way to describe the band’s self-titled debut EP, which comes out tomorrow.
Even though the record only consists of four tracks, it’s surprisingly over a half hour long. Simultaneously, each song has a lot to offer in terms of instrumentation and progression while being the product of hard work and dedication to an identifiable style.
“We are beyond stoked to be releasing our debut EP,” Fir said about the making of the record. “We’ve diligently worked on carving our own sound over the past three years, attempting to traverse through upbeat grooves and aggressive high-energy riffage while also incorporating some droning, heavily hypnotic melodies. The album focuses on the existential struggle of self-worth, identity and mortality, which is all woven tightly together through natural archetypes in the lyrical wordplay as well as the cover art. As only two people, we’re a small band trying to craft a big sound and aspire to blend our dynamic and style seamlessly with our lyrical themes. Steve and I hope this collection of recordings hits every mark on the musical spectrum and is as enjoyable to listen to for others as it was for us to create it.”
As the lead track on the EP, “The Familiar” starts things the offering off with complete authority and is one of two songs that go over the 10 minute mark. Fir’s vocals are stunning with a bat-out-of-hell quality that’s similar to Bruce Dickinson from Iron Maiden and Rob Halford from Judas Priest and worthy of the comparison. “Old Climb” is the shortest track, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t pack some serious energy and vigor. Getting a bit more sludgy than the rest is “Wind & Bone” while closing it out is the other banger that goes beyond 10 minutes in “Sinking”. From start to finish, it’s a complete display of rhythmic intensity and sonic cohesiveness that’s going to be pumping through your speakers after the first time you press play.
As of press time, Coma Hole doesn’t have any shows announced but fans can follow the group on Facebook at facebook.com/ComaHole and listen to their EP on the streaming service of their choice. If you’re the type who enjoys Black Sabbath’s ‘70s material and you’re looking for a modern spin on it, this band and this record are exactly what you’ve been looking for.
