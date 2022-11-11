Folk music has a lot of contenders and pretenders. The pretenders have a knack for ripping off better and more talented musicians while sticking out like a sore thumb to any genuine appreciator of the art form. The contenders often push the envelope and do things a bit differently while establishing a captivating sound that people gravitate to. Boston’s Darlingside are the latter due to their unique musical arrangements and vocal structures and they’ll be performing at The United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly Wednesday evening with Maine singer-songwriter Louisa Stancioff opening up the show at 8 p.m.
I had a talk with Auyon Mukharji from the band ahead of the festivities about how the band got together, playing two different instruments, thoughts on looping techniques, Darlingside’s varying songwriting process and a new album that’s due out next year.
Rob Duguay: Darlingside started out at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts back in 2009 with Don Mitchell, Harris Paseltiner, David Sneft, former member Sam Kapala and yourself attending there. Were all of you music majors at the school and that’s how you all initially met or did you all get together in a different way?
Auyon Mukharji: None of us were music majors, but four of us sang together in an a capella group and we were good friends with Sam from other musical endeavors. There were all sorts of musical pots being stirred by the five of us, some of which were collaborative and some of which we went on our own for. Williams College is also a tiny little school with 2,000 people and there was only one year when all four of us were there together because the spread was classes of 2006 through 2009. The four of us who remain in the group started in that same a capella group so that was the main connecting factor.
RD: What was your major at Williams College and how would you describe your time attending there?
AM: My major was biology and I had a great time. I really enjoyed exploring a lot of things academically and while going to a small school the standards were pretty high for the more serious extracurriculars. They were also welcoming enough for smaller groups. I did a bunch of things like dance and different sports that I hadn’t experienced while growing up in the Midwest. I had an excellent time, I did a lot of exploration and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
RD: Nice, it definitely sounds like it. Speaking of exploration, you play both the mandolin and the violin in the band. Which instrument did you start playing first and do you feel like they both compliment each other pretty well as string instruments?
AM: I learned to play violin first. I was pushed into it by my mother when I was three because she was worried that I wouldn’t play sports well enough to get into college and she was right about that so it was great. The mandolin actually has the same strings as the violin so I think they compliment each other well when they’re played together but unfortunately I’m the only one who plays either of those instruments in the band. They’re never played simultaneously in our live performances so I never get to hear them together except for on a recording, but I think they both bring different qualities. The violin is often used as a pad instrument, almost like an accordion or as keys which is really nice because you can hold down those notes.
The mandolin has a sharper and more bell-like tone which cuts through the mix in a different way so I think they’re great. I think the other guys would be the best judge of whether or not they compliment each other but at this point I’m pretty firmly in the band so they would have a lot of trouble kicking me out in exchange for a banjo player but I guess they could.
RD: Well, let’s hope they don’t. You just talked about how you obviously can’t play both instruments at the same time during a live performance, but have you ever looked into utilizing any looping mechanisms or pedals to capture the sound of both instruments in a live setting or have you just not considered that yet?
AM: We have considered it for sure, I think a lot of what we feel like is the essence of our performance is seeing us make sounds live and there’s a lot of wonderful artists who utilize looping. I’m interested in sort of exploring that maybe in a solo capacity, maybe the band will eventually get to that point too but for right now a big part of what we do is playing and responding to what is happening with all of us. With all that happening together I think there’s a different kind of magic that takes place so for that reason we haven’t done a lot of playing to recorded or pre-recorded tracks. We’ve experimented a little bit with it on stage and it’s never felt quite right so for that reason we haven’t done it. It’s not that there’s a moral opposition or anything like that, it’s more that the way it feels antithetical to how we perform and the looping hasn’t fit quite right into it thus far.
RD: That makes sense, it also seems like you want to maintain an organic approach from what you’re saying.
AM: Absolutely.
RD: Each member of the band contributes on vocals, so how do you balance out whoever takes the lead on that? Is it whoever comes up with a song idea first usually sings it or do you write lyrics for each other sometimes?
AM: It’s pretty variable and each album process has been different. In the past, a lot of times we don’t have one lead and there’s a lot of doubling happening so we’ll audition two different people based on what we’re trying to get out of a certain line. Harris has a pretty searing falsetto and mine is much softer so with a line that requires a falsetto we’ll think about how we want it to fit with the chord. He might do the high part or the lead part or the verse and someone else will take it over for the chorus. Other times we might want continuity so we’ll play around with a bunch of different patterns but oftentimes the person who wrote it has a larger role, which is tricky for us because we do a lot of collaborative writing.
Often there are at least a couple people who are stewarding a song together, so it’s a lot of throwing things against the wall and seeing what sticks. That goes for our instrumental process too so it’s pretty variable. On this most recent album that we’re working on right now and hoping to put out next year, the process has been a lot more changed up so each of us is stewarding songs and we’ve worked more independently than we have in the past. For that reason, the person who is singing lead is the person who is stewarding the song but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they wrote the whole thing.
For some of them it was a melody that someone else came up with and then the person who ended up finishing the song just worked from that. Every album process is different and we’re excited to bring this process to the upcoming show in Rhode Island.
RD: It seems like an intriguing songwriting experience that can be pretty fun.
AM: Yeah, we have a good time with it.
RD: I can tell. What can we expect from the record that’s due out next year and do you have a target date set yet?
AM: As far as what people can expect from the record, there will be a lot more individual voices and I don’t think a lot of people know what we sound like individually because it happens so infrequently at our live shows. We’re really excited about that and it’s a different flavor. As far as when we’re hoping to put it out, right now it’s looking to be the spring of 2023 but I don’t believe we have a set date yet.
