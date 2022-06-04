PROVIDENCE, R.I. — What should you know before you go to see “Fairview” at Trinity Rep?
This is one occasion when less is best because Jackie Sibblies Drury’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is an experience and should be absorbed fresh and first-hand.
In time, after numerous performances — the off-Broadway production already has been reviewed and discussed — a first-time experience will be less possible. But locally, this is a great opportunity to see a humorous, heartfelt and meaningful production.
“Fairview” deals creatively with themes of race and the “white gaze,” a term first defined by author Toni Morrison but which has developed nuanced meanings. The play explores both through three distinct acts; at Trinity it runs about an hour and three quarters without intermission.
Act I feels familiar, like watching a television sitcom about a family preparing for grandma’s birthday party and having details go awry. The disorder is funny, and so are the interactions among hosts Beverly and Dayton Frasier, their daughter, Keisha, and Beverly’s sister, Jasmine.
The actors, respectively Mia Ellis, Joe Wilson Jr., Jackie Davis and Aizhaneya Carter, a Brown/Trinity Rep master’s degree student making a stellar debut at Trinity, are flawless — and hilarious. Christopher Windom, a graduate of the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company master’s degree program, is the insightful director.
Then comes Act II, with a mind-bending format, followed by Act III which is full of surprises and laughs that come with underlying significance.
There is a lot going on and a lot to process; that’s the “experience” in the moment. Sorting through what’s happened will take time, but going places vicariously and thinking thoughts we might not routinely encounter have to be among the best things about live theater.
The first impression of Trinity’s production is, in a word, “Wow.” That also applies to the elegant set depicting the Frasier family’s home, with a design that speaks to the taste and polish of their way of life.
Lasting impressions will vary, and that’s OK with Sibblies Drury who, by the way, is a graduate of Brown University’s MFA Program in Playwriting. She is quoted in the playbill as saying, “… you should have as many reactions as there are people in the room.” In other words, our reactions depend on ourselves.
Enough said. Go experience “Fairview” for yourself.
Performances of “Fairview” continue through June 19 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St.
Tickets start at $27. For information, visit www.trinityrep.com/fairview.
