Matt Fraza has a versatile approach to songwriting. He can go down the heartfelt acoustic route or he can perform an electrifying alt-rock opus with his backing band. He also has a way of singing that’s honest and true while trying not to be something that it’s not. It’s artistic ingenuity at its finest. Tomorrow night, folks will get to see what he’s all about when he performs with his band at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield with local rockers Rhode To Bali opening things up.
We had a talk ahead of the show about musical inspirations, his love of surfing, doing a little acting on the side and a new album he has out.
Rob Duguay: If you had to pick the major musician or band that inspired you to pick up the guitar and play, who would it be?
Matt Fraza: Early on when I was a kid it was probably either Pete Townshend from The Who, Jimi Hendrix or Peter Buck from R.E.M. and then when I got older and I really started to write songs Elliott Smith was the one. His music got me into writing my own stuff.
RD: You perform solo sometimes along with a band, so do you have a preference between the two?
MF: I’ll take any gig that comes, I’ll play solo patio gigs and I’ll play cover gigs or stuff like that but I’ve always liked to play with a full band. Rocking out with other musicians is a collaborative thing and it raises the excitement level. I also enjoy doing the solo acoustic thing, they both have their merits.
RD: Outside of music you’re an avid surfer. Are you the type who hits the waves no matter what the weather is? Do you have a favorite story about surfing? What’s the best feeling you get while riding a wave?
MF: Yeah, the other day I was actually down at the beach and it was cold and windy out. What got me into it was that my wife and her family used to have a beach house down by Green Hill. My brother in law and I went bodysurfing down there one time, there was a storm offshore that we didn’t know about and there were huge waves. We slammed around and we had so much fun, that made me want to try surfing even though I’m an amputee. My uncle had an old surfboard in his garage, I went and got it and I just tried it out and went forward with it.
The best thing about it I think is the freedom you get. You’ll paddle on a surfboard 15-100 yards out, nobody can get at you and nobody can call you. It’s like you’re in the wilderness but you’re still close to home. Last year was my first time being out of a wheelchair in five years after a major surgery, I healed up from it and I went out to hit some waves at Point Judith. It felt like I hadn’t lost anything, I caught the big waves all the way across and I think it’s one of the best passions you can have in life.
RD: That’s awesome, that’s great.
MF: Yeah, it is.
RD: You’ve also done some acting with The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield. How did you get involved with them? Is acting something that you’ve always done?
MF: I’ve actually been doing it for about 10 years. I did it in high school and I didn’t do it for a long time afterwards and then I kind of fell into it. Rich Moore, who plays drums in my band, was directing a play and he had somebody drop out so he egged me on to take their place. I’ve been performing at the Contemporary Theater Company and also at the Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket and with the Wilbury Theatre Group for around a decade now. It’s kind of like everything else with me, I feel into it and I’ve gotten to meet some great people because I got multiple interests.
RD: You got a new album called “In Desperate Love” that’s coming out soon, so when can we expect the official release?
MF: I would say early summer. I have a friend of mine who is doing the artwork for it so he’s gonna finish that up. Then we’re going to figure out a release schedule and how we’re going to promote it. I’m excited to put it out because it’s been two or three years since the last release and I think the songs on there are great. Living in South County, there’s jams four or five times a week so it’s definitely a different musical scene than Providence in that respect.
There’s so many jams happening and I get the opportunity to sing so much different stuff. I really think the musicianship on this record has taken a step up because of it.
