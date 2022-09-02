This weekend marks the unofficial ends of summer as Labor Day offers one last chance to celebrate the season before students return to school next week and the temperatures begin to dip in September. One good thing about the change in seasons, however, is the return of football. And when it comes to football in New England, there's no team more popular than the Patriots. The Patriots enters 2022 fresh off of a surprisingly strong 10-7 season that featured a return to the playoffs but a much more competitive division than in years past. How successful do you think the New England Patriots will be this season? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

