KINGSTON, R.I. — A disease has taken away Nancy Virbila’s ability to create, but it cannot steal the treasured work and the memories of her for her friends, admirers and those now purchasing her creations.
A long-time artist who moved to Rhode Island in 2015, Virbila became known very quickly for the collage work she often described as “painting with paper.” It has mixed media, vivid colors and tearing and placing of various paper pieces to form objects or shapes in free, but exquisitely detailed designs.
“She is now a patient in a memory care facility and no longer part of the art community that was previously such a big part of her life,” explained friend Linda King who with others from the South County Art Association has arranged a sale of her work.
Proceeds from the sale will help to benefit the costs at a North Carolina memory-care facility and also provide a contribution to the SCAA where she had been a member, exhibitor and supporter since moving to the state.
In interviews with friends, a sadness is painted about an artist now in her mid-70s whose time has been cut shorter than anyone wanted and whose contributions brought delight to friends and admirers alike.
“Her joyous and often complex work, a mix of art and craft, quickly began winning awards and attracting collectors,” said Kathleen Carland, SCAA development director and its former executive director.
Virbila’s primary inspiration had always been nature, Carland explained, with representational landscapes.
“Full of imagination, (they) are mixed media pieces using vivid colors and earthy textures from widely sourced handmade and decorative papers on a prepared ground of acrylic paint, inks, watercolors, or pastels,” she said.
The artist also liked music, which influenced her designs.
“Her titles drew heavily on favorite song titles and lyrics. She kept a book with ideas for titles that read like a record of popular music that she loved. A close look at some of her pieces reveals that she sometimes incorporated sheet music into her artwork,” Carland said.
King called her work “extraordinarily beautiful and unlike any other works in the galleries that her work was exhibited. People still come in and look for her work and ask about her.”
Jane Robbins, another SCAA member and friend, pointed to some of Vibila’s creations that have stood out.
One of her largest and favorite pieces, “Into the Mystic,” reflects a long-perspective coastal landscape of Mystic, CT, where she frequently showed her work. It combines delicate and soft, almost fuzzy materials to create a very textural piece.
In “The Road Not Taken,” another personal favorite, “strong verticals and strong values create a compelling piece that draws you in with a soft diagonal road and background including a pink sky,” Robbins pointed out.
“The use of color and pattern not found in nature in this piece is typical of Virbila’s work,” she added.
Virbila’s husband, Jack Daily, commented that ”her work with paper from all over the world is a very rare method.”
Even though a disease robbed this woman’s ability to create and give to the world her thoughts about the life and nature around her, her husband and friends wanted something preserved for others as well as something to help her and SCAA.
Pieces for sale range in various prices and can be viewed at South County Art Association, which is located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston, for the next month.
“Jane Robbins and I were helping Jack dismantle her studio and in cataloging her work we knew we should try to find a way for her beautiful work to be available to people that might like to own a piece of it,” King said. “Not only did we not want to see her life’s work packed away and forgotten but, we thought the proceeds would be helpful in caring for her.”
