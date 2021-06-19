WAKEFIELD, R.I. — A classic oldies doo-wop vocal group performed in the parking lot while inside an old soda fountain came to life at a ribbon-cutting celebration Saturday afternoon for Green Line Apothecary at the Main Street drugstore’s new location.
The independent store’s move down the street to 245 Main St. was completed in May.
Entering the new store is like taking a trip back in time. Authentic gumball machines decorate the wall of the entrance. There are shelves with antique books about medicine, and a giant replica of an old television set from the 1950s along one wall.
The new aisles have plenty of modern products and natural and organic goods. There are also throwbacks to another era, such as white square tins from Nellie’s Laundry Soda, an eco-friendly and hypoallergenic powder to clean clothing.
The store features a walk-up window, too, so customers can get their root beer float, hand-spun shake or all-natural ice cream to go. Or they can sit at one of the outdoor picnic tables by a new medicinal herb garden.
Green Line was founded by Pharmacist Christina Procaccianti and her husband Ken, who continue to own and operate it.
After opening and growing for five years at 203 Main St., Green Line has moved into a space that more than doubles its available pharmacy and retail areas.
The building was home to the iconic South County Motors for 48 years. As a nod to that long history, Green Line’s new space includes a display of a vintage Chevrolet pickup truck above customers inside the store.
“We were drawn to the building for a lot of reasons, but probably chief among them was that it had always been a family-owned business,” Ken said. “Although the building needed a tremendous amount of work, we felt like it had the right feeling and the right spirit and the right amount of space to bring a lot of new offerings to our consumers.”
Four stalls of drive-in, car-side pick-up service are available on the opposite side of the building.
The Procacciantis even have a 1949 Chevy van, nicknamed Clara, that’s been enlisted to pull “Clara’s Cart,” a traveling ice cream stand.
“That car was actually what Ken used to use when Green Line started to make deliveries statewide,” B.J. Mansuetti, marketing director for Green Line, said.
Ken Procaccianti, who works as Green Line’s president and chief operating officer, said he’s a “finder of things,” the antiques and vintage items that end up in Green Line’s locations in Wakefield and Providence.
“Things have a way of just finding me now,” he said. “Our first big purchase was the 1949 panel van, Clara. After that, it just snowballed.”
The new location is a perfect fit for Green Line, given its attention to — and love of — the past.
“It’s more than just a place to pick up your pills,” Ken said. “We created Green Line five years ago as our modern version of that classic drugstore that was more intertwined into the fabric of the community, and you can see that on a day like today, when the community comes out and rallies for this grand opening.”
The store employs more than 70 people, he said.
Established in 2016, Green Line Apothecary got its name from the Boston subway train on which Christina and Ken first met. The Green Line of Boston’s ‘T’ runs through the Back Bay area, including a stop at Fenway Park.
Christina Procaccianti had wanted to be a pharmacist since childhood, when she would visit drugstores to restock the shelves while tagging along with her father, a greeting card salesmans.
“She would get part-time jobs changing out the cards,” Ken said. “His sales territory was independent stores in New Jersey, many of which had soda fountains still in them.”
She worked for big pharmacy chains, hospitals and an independent pharmacy in Mystic before starting the Green Line venture with Ken.
The couple had a clear vision for the authentic soda fountain, which dates back to the 1940s. The Procacciantis stress authenticity: the sodas are mixed the traditional way — a few pumps of syrup, topped with carbonated water and ice to finish it off. Egg creams are available in chocolate, vanilla and coffee flavors and are made with fizzy water, syrup and milk.
“We’ve studied the history of both pharmacies and soda fountains, probably more than anybody,” Ken said. “And we try to bring that authenticity to every part of the experience.”
