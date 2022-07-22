SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Broadway version of “Cinderella” comes to the historic Theater By The Sea this week as a vacation treat for both adults and children who can see this fairy tale reincarnated.
The “timeless” Bill Hanney, as the Theater By The Sea producer and owner likes to call himself, has brought to Matunuck this timeless musical with a cast that rehearsals reveal add a flavor of diversity and exuberance kicking up a notch what could have been the same choreography from other renditions.
“This cast is diverse and in this play we want to touch on the reality of life that everyone has experienced one way or another,” said Director Kenny Ingram, who is making his TBTS debut and will choreograph with assistance from Briana Reed.
Long before Ingram, French author Charles Perrault gave popularity in 1697 to “Cinderella” when publishing this folktale in his collection “Tales of Mother Goose.”
Infused in the storytelling traditions over centuries in many cultures, it has gone through its own evolution in form and substance although basic themes of kindness juxtaposed against cruelty have remained at its core.
Ingram preserves those and other moral benchmarks with a particular emphasis he’s hoping will resonate with today’s audience in a sharply polarized America.
“What I’d like to communicate to the audience through this play is that we have to be kind to each other. That’s the theme and that is what I have told the cast over and over in rehearsals,” he said.
To his point, fairy tales often show that kindness is rewarded in the end and selfishness is punished or rewards are denied. A storyline audiences expect to see in happy musicals like this one. Ingram doesn’t disappoint them.
In any of the classic “Cinderella” versions, she remains kind despite cruel actions from those close to her. A fairy godmother helps her because Cinderella is kind. A prince falls in love with Cinderella and rescues her from cruelty because she is kind.
Others not so kind are punished or denied what they want because of their self-interest and the love tale of marrying a prince symbolizes the renewal of kindness, which Ingram mentioned, that often gets forgotten whether in this century or those passed.
Ingram brings many Broadway stops along his way and these credits include several roles in the ever-popular “Lion King.” He’s been in theater for over 30 years, starting at age 16 and playing in different parts of the country.
As Ingram sat at TBTS’s Woodruff Avenue rehearsal studio in South Kingstown last week explaining the emphasis he brings to this Broadway version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic production, he yelled out cheerfully over and over “Good morning, good morning” to the cast walking in.
He wants kindness to be part of this show — on and off the stage. It’s not just something to show when the show lights are on, he said.
Life and death, good and evil, hope and fear, destiny and free will, are also the prominent notions both adults and children will see in this version.
Cinderella is played by 21-year-old Ophelia Rivera, who recently wrapped up a tour on the cast for the “25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of Rent.”
“I think right off the bat she’s complex and is fleshed out so that people see that. She’s mistreated, but wants to be kind among others who should know and live better,” she said.
In a moment of candor, the young performer added, “First you technically get to know your role. But, you live in the moment on stage and that character becomes a version of yourself.”
“It’s such a special story. It’s something that means something to everyone — humanity, love, beauty,” she said.
When watching the rehearsals, TBTS’s billing of the show seemed on point.
It said the production will have “all the memorable moments including the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more — plus some surprising new twists.”
Songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible,” and “Ten Minutes Ago” are included in this production to appeal to an audience of any age. So, too, do the characters whose ethnicity includes African-Americans, Caucasians and others.
The actors getting ready last week for opening night Friday certainly showed promise for putting on a show that would appeal to a wide range of viewers. Whether they are season-ticket holders or vacationers, all looking for a night or matinee of musical up-lift every few weeks at TBTS may find this latest production fits the bill and then some.
Hanney said, “Although many people naturally assume this is a show geared toward children, this new adaptation, which recently played on Broadway, truly has something for everyone…I think our audiences will find this updated take on the classic to be quite a crowd pleaser.”
“Cinderella” held its first of two preview performances last night. The second is scheduled for tonight with the production’s official opening night set to take place Friday. From there, the show will be performed through August 13.
Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, July 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a special added matinee performance on Wednesday August 10 at 2 p.m.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Matunuck. For ticket prices and purchases visit theatrebythesea.com or call (401) 782-8587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.