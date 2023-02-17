Jim Croce is one of the best singer-songwriters of all-time. His hits such as “Time in a Bottle”, “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim”, “Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)”, “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown” and “I Got A Name” are still played on the radio today and his vocal delivery was one of a kind. He sadly died in a plane crash at the height of his popularity in 1973, but his son A.J. is still carrying on his legacy. A.J. has been doing a series of shows called “Croce Plays Croce” that has him playing his father’s music and this unique concert experience is coming to the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on February 24 with A.J. and his band starting off the evening at 8 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about how he came up with the idea for “Croce Plays Croce”, playing with the legendary B.B. King, what he hopes to accomplish with these particular shows and what he has planned after his current tour.
Rob Duguay: How did you come up with the vision for ‘Croce Plays Croce?’ It obviously has you playing your father’s songs but it seems to have a deeper meaning than that with you painting an oral picture of the musical connection you both share.
A.J. Croce: It happened in a sort of a long period of time in a very organic way. Of course I’ve had people that wanted me to perform his music since I was a teenager, but I really didn’t think there was any integrity in it. I’ve spent so much time over the last 25-30 years protecting his legacy, as far as the publishing goes, and introducing it to new audiences. I felt good behind the scenes doing that, I got to do my thing and I got to promote his music. Then for what would have been his 70th birthday 10 years ago, I put on a show playing a bunch of his stuff and I thought that it was amazing.
The audience was just eating it up and it was a lot of fun. I didn’t think about doing it again for a while and then I had this idea that if I could incorporate the music that we have in common, his music and my music, and tell the stories about how it all came about then it could be something I could really have fun with. I could switch it around night after night, I wouldn’t have to stick with one particular setlist and it would be very free and improvisational. That’s really how it happened, I guess the other fact is that probably 20 years ago I was doing some transfers of some of his home recordings and there was this one particular tape where he was playing these really obscure, old blues, R&B and country songs and jazz stuff. It was eerie because they were songs that I’ve played since I was 12, 13, 14 years old. I never knew he had played them and I never knew that he liked the same music.
These were really obscure tunes, even if the artists were known like Fats Waller it wasn’t ‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ or ‘Honeysuckle Rose.’ It was ‘You’re Not The Only Oyster In The Stew’ and Pink Anderson songs, Bessie Smith songs, Jimmie Rodgers and Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee stuff. These were things I’d been playing my whole life so at that moment I realized that we had a deeper musical connection than I’d ever thought.
RD: That’s awesome. When you first started learning your father’s discography, did you use the original writings that he had for the songs or did you learn while listening to his recordings?
AJC: There’s a lot of ways of learning the material and listening to it is the best way to do it. I’m a piano player first and foremost so learning the guitar parts for me initially was a challenge. Some of that stuff is really complicated, even when it doesn’t seem like it, so that was the first step. Fortunately, if you’re listening on headphones you’ll hear that the guitar parts are separated so I could listen to one side and get my dad’s part and then listen to the other side to get Maury Muehleisen’s lead part. That really helped in the process of learning the stuff, even though I knew the songs like the back of my hand it was still a new way of learning.
RD: Speaking of you being a piano player, you got to tour with B.B. King at one point. How did this happen? When did you go on tour with him and what was he like to work with and hang out with? B.B. King is a blues legend and one of the most important musicians of all-time so what was it like being on the road with him and being part of his band?
AJC: It all came about when I started playing around Southern California when I was 16 with a guy named Floyd Dixon who wrote a bunch of blues standards like ‘Hey Bartender,’ ‘Wine, Wine, Wine’ and ‘One Scotch, One Bourbon, One Beer.’ After doing that on and off for about a year and a half, I got to play for this woman named Mae Axton. She wrote ‘“Heartbreak Hotel’ for Elvis Presley and she called up her friend “Cowboy” Jack Clement in Nashville where I live and said “You gotta hire this kid,” which she did and that was my first recording session playing piano. Shortly after that, B.B. King heard me play, he dug my playing and asked if I’d be into going on the road. That was when I was 18, I didn’t have a manager, I didn’t have an agent or a label or any of that stuff but by the time we got from Vancouver down to Southern California I had at least half the stuff I needed to get going in my musical career.
After that I felt like I was shot out of a cannon getting to play with all these heroes of mine, especially Ray Charles, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, The Nevilles and all these great artists. B.B. King was really kind, he was one of those guys that really loved music. He mentored dozens and dozens and dozens of musicians over the years, it was something he felt like he could do and contribute.
RD: With ‘Croce Plays Croce’ and during the show, what do you hope you connect with the audience on when you perform your father’s tunes? What is your main goal with the show as a whole?
AJC: Obviously I love telling the stories of where the songs came from but the real thing I’m trying to do is entertain. One of the things some folks might think is that it’s all these ballads and it’s going to be a relatively quiet concert but it’s probably the opposite in the sense that between his stuff, my stuff and the music that influenced us both there’s a lot of really exciting music so it’s very energetic. I think that the key to making the show work is finding that balance and of course I’ll play the hits but beside that I’ll play some deep cuts that are great, that folks aren’t as familiar with and it makes the show a lot more fun. Plus I just got a great band I’ve been touring with for quite a while with the rhythm section being Gary Mallaber on drums. He played for Van Morrisson on his great ‘60s and ‘70s albums and he’s also played with Steve Miller, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt and he’s wonderful.
My bass player is from New Orleans, David Barard, and he played with Dr. John for over 40 years and so many others. This band is really quite amazing and we have fun every night.
RD: It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun. After this run of “Croce Plays Croce” shows ends in the spring, what are your plans for the following months going into the summer?
AJC: I’m recording an album in May with my stuff and then I’ll be touring over the summer. In the fall I’m doing “Croce Plays Croce” but it’s a 50th anniversary celebration of his last two albums. Last fall I did a 50th anniversary celebration of ‘Don’t Mess Around With Jim’ and this one is going to be for ‘Life and Times’ and ‘I Got a Name.’ I’m going to do that with a larger group and there’s going to be a multimedia thing going on, there’s a lot more people involved and it’s a bigger show. Then of course I’ll start promoting my new record which I suspect will come out at the end of the year or early next year, that’s the plan at the moment.
