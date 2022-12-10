There’s often been the worry about “aliens” or extraterrestrial creatures invading our world. What if they came and found us crazy and wanted to impose their way of living on us?
It could almost seem like a nation-building democracy effort by the United States in some foreign territory. That’s also not so far-fetched, it seems, for South Kingstown resident I. Michael Grossman’s intentions in his new book “The Accidental President.”
It’s one of many thoughts Grossman lays out in his new book in which perplexed aliens are shocked by irrational human behavior and can’t find the nearest ship to take them away from these scary folks called earthlings.
“The extraterrestrials charged with evaluating us as a species discover incredible truths about who we are — the good, the bad, (and) the really, really bizarre. They look at how we govern and decide to change the rules,” Grossman allows in a blurb about the book.
Its focus is on a dysfunctional democracy and the need to constantly repair and reinvent government. And why not, Grossman is a self-described political junkie.
Fashioning a satirical book around governing allows Grossman to expose the craziness of politics and government. He also indulges in some of his own fantasies on how he might attempt to fix — or destroy — the U. S. governing system that seems to invite self-inflicted wounds every seven minutes.
“To determine if the human species is worth saving and recognizing dysfunctional government when they see it (although they don’t have eyes or bodies), the aliens replace the present American political leadership,” he explained.
Yes, former President Donald Trump figures into this equation, but so, too, does newly reached octogenarian Joe Biden.
With both gone, the aliens “give Americans a new president — chosen by a lottery — and give him the mandate to reform government or face the destruction of our species,” Grossman said.
His subtle humor, quick wit and incisive analysis found in his works come through once more in “The Accidental President.”
Grossman is the author of six other books, including one for children as well as a collection of poetry, two fiction novels, a memoir that deals with his days on a therapist’s couch and a self-help book about coming to terms with growing old.
In a recent interview, he talked about some of his reasons for writing “The Accidental President.”
He pointed to fiction’s close alignment with his realistic view of the sometimes seeming insanity in the structure for the American government, which George Washington in 1790 called “the last great experiment for promoting human happiness.”
Q: Why choose satire for the book?
A: I’m a political junkie and watch hours of news daily. I tune in to CNN, MSNBC, PBS or, less often, Fox. After January 6 especially, but during the last several years in particular, I’ve been worried about the precarious state of our democracy.
No democracy has ever made it into the third century, and I naively assumed ours would automatically continue. I now realize it doesn’t work that way. Whatever one’s politics — liberal or conservative — it’s pretty clear that Washington is polarized because retaining power takes precedence over problem-solving.
The need to revamp how we govern is obvious, yet we cannot do so.
I chose humor — satire — to avoid proselytizing and in the hope that people — from either side of the political aisle — would be more open to looking at themselves if they were amused rather than confronted.
As homo sapiens, we function irrationally, even though at times display great logic and also greet caring.
Q: Who would you define as the main characters, protagonist and antagonist?
A: President Jeremiah Butler is the protagonist. He’s a decent man, an innocent Black Virginia farmer who by random accident is swept up in politics. It’s not a world of his own making or choice.
The concept of choosing a president by lottery gives the reader a chance to fantasize and as, “If it were me, how I run America,” — this a valuable question for everyone to ask.
Several secondary characters present liberal and conservative political positions. The alien Selon, Darius, voices for liberals and sees virtue in humans. The other alien Selon, Gregor, sees humans as irredeemably irrational and wishes to destroy us.
A cast of several congressmen and senators, some Machiavellian and some buffoonish, voice conservative vs. liberal positions. I walk Chafee park every morning with folks who voice equally opposing positions, and I try hard to hear both their sides.
Q: Would you call this a light, humorous read with a serious subtextual meaning?
A: I sure would. I’m seriously worried about the future of our species and I’ve packed “The Accidental President” with accurate statistics that show why I’m so afraid.
Satire and humor hopefully take the edge off the seriousness. Also, presenting humans through the eyes of visiting extraterrestrials gives me a chance to objectify human folly.
The approach has a hint of Gulliver’s Travels. though I’d never dream of being worthy of the comparison.
Q: Did any surprises pop up in your mind as you wrote it?
A: Two things struck me during the writing and the research.
The first was, looking collectively at mankind, we surely are a mixed bag as a species. We are capable of incredible selfishness and irrationality approaching folly, while at the same time as a species we evidence enormous compassion.
The second thing that startled me was how like ostriches we are, burying our heads and how comfortable we are with dangerous shortsightedness — even in the face of existential threats.
Q: What was the biggest challenge in writing the book?
A: I confess that, although I’ve been a conservative in the past, more recently my politics have turned blatantly liberal. It was hard for me to honestly present the opinions and philosophies of my conservative friends.
What got me through that was realizing that every political position carries some kernel of truth, and recognizing that, I had to cling to the truth both sides built their case on.
