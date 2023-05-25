South Kingstown residents behind a June 6 referendum to slash $1.5 million from the school department's 2023-2024 budget argue that declining enrollment figures in the district over the last 20 years justify a reduction in school funding that would otherwise be against state law. Using per-pupil calculations that Rhode Island Department of Education officials said this week haven't been cited as a reason for a budget decrease to a school district in at least the last decade, SK resident Dorald Beasey argued this week that the move is necessary to force elected leaders to "stop treating taxpayers like cash cows." Should student enrollment trends be the deciding factor in how much financial support a school district receives? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

