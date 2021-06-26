SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — While the South County Art Association celebrates, displays and instructs in a wide variety of artistic styles and media, ceramics has a special place in the hearts of many of its members. Hosting pottery classes in their studio since the 1970s, a plethora of pieces have been produced over the years, ranging from the practical to the experimental. Now, for the 48th straight year, the medium is front and center again, as the annual Earthworks Open Juried Clay exhibit debuts Thursday at the gallery and runs through July 17.
The exhibit will also be the first since the COVID-19 pandemic to have a live, in-person opening reception, which will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and will feature a live open jury from juror and veteran Pownal, Vermont-based ceramic artist Ray Bub — something SCAA Executive Director Kathleen Carland has been looking forward to for a long time.
“The public opening of an exhibit is something very dear to everyone who appreciates art — and it’s a celebration,” Carland said. “It’s an opportunity for artists to come together with people who appreciate art and really celebrate what it means to people in their lives, so having not had those was a terrible loss for us, so this is a very exciting (event).”
The show features 65 ceramic pieces by both member and non-member artists in a wide variety of styles, representing the vast diversity of the medium.
“One of the great things about the show is that even though it’s all one media, there’s always numerous examples of the variety of work that can be done with the clay, with the media, so we’re showcasing not just individual artists, but we’re showcasing the whole range of possibilities,” SCAA Exhibitions Director Jason Fong said. “We have functional, we have sculptural, there’s handbuilding, there’s pieces that were thrown on the wheel (and) all of these techniques can be combined, so it just creates a huge variety even within just this one media, which makes for a great show.”
In addition to a variety of styles, there’s also a variety of firing techniques on display.
“We have high fire, low fire, oxidation, reduction, wood fire, raku (and) pit fire,” Fong said, all of which affect the look and feel of the final product.
For selecting a juror, Fong said the decision to choose Bub came off of the recommendation of a studio member. The potter will bring over 50 years of experience in the medium to the table.
“He’s had a long career going back to the ‘70s, so he’s very familiar with ceramic traditions and the evolution of the artform over the decades,” Fong said, adding that like other shows, a workshop led by the juror will accompany the show.
As the show is open juried, artists will be able to watch their pieces be examined and critiqued by Bub in real time.
“There’s actually a live jurying event, so he actually critiques the work in front of the artist as the work is being selected for the show,” Fong said. “It’s one of the rarer opportunities that artists have to get feedback and kind of understand what the juror is thinking when they’re selecting the work, which is a great opportunity for the artists, and I think he picked a very diverse and interesting exhibit.”
For Fong, the exhibit is one of the shows put on by the SCAA that carries the most tradition and resonates with members and art aficionados alike.
“Of all of the regular exhibits that we do, this one probably has the most tradition behind it,” Fong said. “This is its 48th year and there are some artists who are still submitting who were participating back at the beginning of this show when it was first established.”
In particular, it’s the central role that ceramics plays at the SCAA that keeps the show coming back year after year.
“(Ceramics) is probably one of our most popular mediums here at the South County Art Association,” Fong said. “We’ve had a pottery studio since the 1970s and these days it’s always busy. We’re running more classes and they’re filling up. Our holiday sale and everything, a lot of it is ceramics, and it’s a major component of pretty much everything that we do.”
Like Carland, Fong is excited to have a live opening reception return to the gallery after over a year of COVID restrictions.
“It kind of marks a return back to normalcy — whatever that is. We’ve been putting on shows for a year now, but we haven’t had the opportunity to have these openings, and the openings are usually when all of our members — or at least groups of them — get together and connect and share ideas, see eachothers’ work, and they’re just able to interact with each other in a way we haven’t been able to for over a year now,” Fong said. “It’s been almost like people are working in isolation, and now we can have everybody together in one place and just celebrate being artists and having our work seen and showing it to our friends and fellow artists, as well as the public.”
Carland hopes the show will leave attendees with a greater appreciation for the power of the ceramic medium.
“I think that they will leave here with a greater appreciation of this art form and the creative manifestations of it that really are just open to the interpretation of the artist,” Carlad said. “It’s so wide-open that I think they will just enjoy seeing this kind of an exhibit.”
The opening reception starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the SCAA’s main Helm House gallery, located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston. Refreshements will be served outside during the event and attendees will be able to walk in and out of the gallery to appreciate the artistic and social aspects of the evening.
The show will run through July 17 during gallery hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
For more information on the SCAA, visit their website, southcountyart.org.
