The race between Democratic state Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Republican Allan Fung took an interesting turn this week as a survey of likely voters released Tuesday revealed Fung is currently leading the race for Rhode Island's 2nd Congressional District by eight points. If elected, Fung would be the first Republican to win the seat since 1988 and a Fung victory could, potentially, swing the Senate in favor of the GOP on the national level and may alter the ability of the Biden administration to move its agenda forward ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election. What matters more to you in the Congressional District 2 race: The individual candidate running or their political party? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

