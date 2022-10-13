It’s a given that dance and theater have always expressed human emotions, from celebration to solemn ceremony. But when Bill T. Jones premiered “Still/Here” for his Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company in 1994, about people suffering from AIDS or other long-term illnesses, there was a hue and cry in the dance world about whether it’s appropriate to tackle something so personal (or political) in choreography.
Island Moving Company’s current quartet of dances, “Points of Departure,” continuing at the Newport Congregational Church through Saturday, certainly proves how far audiences and choreographers have come since then. Each piece tackles a topic that tugs at our heartstrings, whether it’s the loss of a friend, the anguish of the Ukrainian people, the daily heartache of asylum seekers at country borders or the daily stress of city life.
Colleen Cavanaugh has been a Rhode Island-based choreographer for over 20 years and simultaneously a practicing OB-GYN for 33 years. The latter career brought her into a close friendship with Dr. Marlene Cutitar, a highly-respected surgeon who died last May. “She Flew Away” is dedicated to her memory.
The lyrical movements of this piece, set to music by Max Richter, are gentle and thoughtful, as the six dancers express concern for their friend (soloist Kelly Moeller Rabe) and for each other. Their arms wrap their heads in sorrowful pondering or reach upward in hopeful questioning or hug themselves for self-protection and solace. The dancers sometimes draw together in a tight circle around Rabe, seeking to help her, but in the end, she comforts each of them, be they family, friends or patients. A wonderful memorial to Cutitar.
The second piece, “Nasinnya—Seeds,” by New York-based choreographer Francesca Genovese is a different kind of tribute, inspired by the story of a Ukrainian woman who gave handfuls of sunflower seeds to invading soldiers to put in their pockets with the hope that something beautiful would remain when they were gone. Genovese’s notes that the dance is “a celebration of Ukrainian art, culture and strength.”
Each of the five sections of Seeds is set to music by DakhaBrakha, a quartet of Ukrainian musicians who play all manner of drums and percussion, in addition to piano, cello, trombone and accordion. It is that insistent backbeat, as well as costumes by Lisa Reimer, that initially catch our attention. The 10 dancers are facing upstage, heads bowed, wearing long white skirts (the men are bare-chested, the women in nude-colored tops). A female dancer suddenly points to the sky, as if glimpsing a shooting star.
And then the dancers begin to move, at first with backs still turned toward the audience but then, when they whirl around, the wide front panel of the “skirts” is visible, with black leggings underneath. Those skirts are part of the drama, swishing around the dancers’ hips, as their bare feet pound out lively folk-dance steps.
At times, this dance has the feel of something aboriginal — as old as time — but other times it is as contemporary as today, with the dancers stripped down to leotards, accomplishing wonderfully inventive partnering.
“Run/Echo” by Mexico City choreographer Tania Pérez-Salas is about borders and migration, though Pérez-Salas also emphasizes that it is about the loss of communication and the walls between people that “grow every day.” The stage is filled with a dozen dancers, many of whom link arms in a line as a tight border wall, with a dancer bouncing off their turning formation or squeezing through or even being tossed out of the line itself. At the end, a large circle forms, as they walk or run or fall by the wayside, hopes spent, dreams gone or body left behind.
The last piece in this absolutely stunning program is by IMC’s new artistic director, former company member and choreographer Danielle Genest. “City” is an examination of the shifting patterns of people in urban environments, rushing past each other anonymously, or facing off in horizontal lines (think subway), holding their heads, looking around, arms swinging, legs stretching. Here one dancer lifts another, there a few gather round to support each other. But that structure changes as quickly as the waves of people and circumstance. Genest and her 15 dancers portray these scenes precisely and evocatively.
IMC’s presentation of these four dances definitely gives audiences many thought-provoking Points of Departure.
