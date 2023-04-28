Texas blues is its own unique artform that has a way of standing out. While embracing elements of jazz and swing, the most substantial quality of the style is how the electric guitar can really make its presence felt. This is especially true when it comes to the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, T-Bone Walker, Johnny Winter, Albert Collins, Freddie King and Billy Gibbons from the legendary ZZ Top. Following in their footsteps is Clay Melton, who is originally from Louisiana but has spent the majority of his life and career in “The Lone Star State”. People will get to see what he’s all about when he and his band come to rock the Courthouse Center for the Arts located on 3481 Kingstown Road in West Kingston on May 7 at 6 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about a couple new singles he has out, abiding by a different recording process, looking forward to coming back to Rhode Island and an album that’ll be released in the coming months.
Rob Duguay: So far this year, you’ve released two singles: “Alive on a Wire” on February 24th and “Runner” on April 14th. Were both of these tracks recorded during the same session or were they recorded at separate times?
Clay Melton: At separate times, but they’re a part of our new process. For the life of the band, we’ve always worked in recording studios with producers and part of how we kept busy during the pandemic kind of led to these singles. For these two tracks, we just recorded them at my home in Houston Texas. It was just ourselves, we don’t have a lot of fancy mics or anything but we can get a good sound and then we started working remotely with our producer. During the pandemic, he moved from Austin, Texas back to his home in Barranquilla, Colombia so it’s been cool. We’ve been getting the chance to stretch out, experiment and spend more time on songs.
RD: How has it been with doing this remotely? Has it taken any adjusting at all?
CM: Thankfully, no and that’s hugely due to the fact that the first time we worked with Sebastian Cure, who is our producer, was back in 2016. He actually introduced me to our current drummer Zach Grindle and he already has a great sense of what we’re going for so it’s a huge relief whenever he sends back that first mix and it’s pretty damn close to what we’re going for.
RD: In your career, you’ve gotten to share the stage with the likes of Grand Funk Railroad, Robert Cray and Chris Daughtry. If you had to pick a musician who is alive today to perform with that you haven’t already, who would it be?
CM: Buddy Guy, hands down. It has to be either Stevie Wonder or him. Buddy is from Louisiana like me, I’ve always loved watching him play and he’s so much fun to see on stage.
RD: Yeah, he’s fantastic. Being based in Texas, what are your thoughts on playing the Courthouse Center for the Arts? Is this going to be your first time performing in Rhode Island?
CM: We actually performed in Providence last summer at Fete Music Hall and we had a great time. We’re excited, we had a great show last time in Providence, I like the people there and I also like seafood so we’re ready.
RD: Along with the two new singles, it’s also been mentioned that you’re working on a new full-length record. When can we expect it to come out and how is the process for it coming along?
CM: The process has been the same as it was when we did those last two singles. We’ve been working on it at home, but thankfully we’ve been busier than we’ve ever been. We signed with a new booking agency called Hungry Ear who are actually based in the Northeast, so this year is our first time trying to do the balancing act of doing a lot of dates on the road and working on the album in between. I really like it because it gives us a chance to work on the material live in front of audiences and get a feel of how the songs are working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.