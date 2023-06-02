PROVIDENCE, R.I. — South County scored big in the first Ocean State Star Awards, an event presented by the Providence Performing Arts Center for high school musical theater students and their productions.
North Kingstown High School’s production of “Grease” and South Kingstown High School’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” were named Outstanding Musicals and will be honored at the first Ocean State Star Awards Showcase Sunday at PPAC.
In addition, designers, backstage crews, orchestras, educators, ensembles and individual performers will receive awards for their contributions to both productions.
The Ocean State Star Awards is a community outreach and engagement program at PPAC and an official regional program leading to the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards. At Sunday’s showcase, a male and a female lead performer will be named to participate in that competition on June 26 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.
The two local schools were among 10 public and private schools in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts that participated in the StarAwards and among four selected for Outstanding Musicals. Honors also went to West Warwick High School’s production of Disney’s “Frozen,” and Bishop Feehan High School’s “Once Upon a Mattress.”
The showcase performance is patterned after the Tony Awards: “Ten production numbers, with awards sprinkled in,” says Dana Brazil, PPAC’s director of outreach and engagement.
An opening number will feature award-winning students from several schools, and the closing number, “On Broadway,” from the musical “Smokey Joe’s Café,” will feature Outstanding Dance Performance winners.
The entire cast of North Kingstown’s “Grease” will perform a medley of four numbers from their show. Under the leadership of choir, orchestra and theater director Norma Caiazza, the school’s “NorTheatre” group presents a large-scale production every year. This year’s show involved a cast and crew of 100 students, and Caiazza says, “It’s exciting to hear we did so well.”
Coincidentally, many of South Kingstown’s “Legally Blonde” cast will have been out of town at a choral festival in Pittsburgh and unable to attend showcase rehearsals. A small contingent will perform, however, in ensembles with students from other schools.
“We will be back in the morning, so we will attend the show,” adds Ryan Muir, chorus and theater director, who received an Ocean State Star directing award himself.
Now in his fifth year at South Kingstown, Muir says the students’ Rebel Theater group presents three shows, including a winter musical, each year.
“This cast, this production, is one of the best,” he says. “The kids are phenomenal.”
PPAC’s Brazil organized this inaugural awards program, recruiting and scheduling teams of three adjudicators to attend participating schools’ productions throughout the year. Based on their scoring, winners were nominated and selected.
Brazil, however, attended all 10 productions. “I like kids, and I like theater,” she explains.
The Ocean State Star Awards Showcase takes place Sunday, June 4, at 7 p.m. at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Tickets are $25 and $35 and available at the box office and online at ppacri.org. Tickets for students are $15; students should show IDs at the box office or use a code provided to the school.
In addition to North and South Kingstown’s Outstanding Musical awards, the schools were also recognized in additional categories. Here is the list:
North Kingstown High School, “Grease” (Red Cast): Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Technical Achievement for “Grease”, Outstanding Lead Performer (Emma Donnelly as Sandy and Drew Kardos as Danny, Outstanding Supporting Performer (Will Hennings as Roger and Isabella Rocheleau), Outstanding Dance Performer (Paige Barlow), Outstanding Choreographer (Linda Taggart), Outstanding Set and Sound Design (Michael Hyde)
North Kingstown High School, “Grease” (Blue Cast): Outstanding Supporting Performer (Makenzie North as Jan and Alexa Danis as Frenchy)
South Kingstown High School, “Legally Blonde; The Musical”: Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Orchestra, Outstanding Lead Performer (Emily Babigian as Elle Woods, Soralya Martinez as Vivienne, Caitlyn Pierce as Rose Alvarez), Outstanding Supporting Performer (Kaitlyn Swint as Pilar, Alastair Hoffer as Serena, Suri Nguyen as Margot, Victoria Hancock as Kate/Chutney, Aimee Clark as Enid, Daniel Corrao as Nikos, Owen Walsh as Kyle), Outstanding Acting Performer (Soralya Martinez), Outstanding Director (Ryan Muir), Outstanding Music Director (Fritz Benz), Outstanding Stage Manager (Sydney Cagnetta), Outstanding Set Design (Eric Swanson), Outstanding Costume Design (Johnny Cagno).
