Since 1967, The Washington County Fair has brought a ton of fun to southern Rhode Island. Taking place at 78 Richmond Townhouse Road in Richmond, the fair has live music, carnival rides, tractor and truck pulls, livestock shows and activities for the kids. This year’s edition of the family friendly event will be happening from Aug. 11-15 after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the live music lineup, Nashville based country musician Easton Corbin will be performing on Friday, Aug. 13. He’ll be taking the main stage by storm with his set starting at 9 p.m.
We had a chat ahead of the fair about his approach to songwriting, working on his grandparents’ farm, maybe starting a farm of his own and looking forward to the unique atmosphere.
Rob Duguay: You’ve said that for playing country music you try to keep one foot in the traditional and one foot in the modern. When it comes to putting that approach towards songwriting, does it ever get complicated or difficult for you?
Easton Corbin: You know, it just depends. I think that you have to be aware and it’s a moving target when it comes to songwriting. One thing might hit you one day and another thing might hit you another day, you gotta write what speaks to you at the end of it.
RD: You grew up on your grandparents’ farm in Florida when you were young so what was that experience like for you? Were you always doing work on the farm with the animals and crops?
EC: It was great, it’s a great life that I wouldn’t have traded for anything in the world. A lot of that work I actually enjoyed and it was a lot of taking care of the cattle and things like that. I always had my horses there and my dog there with my grandparents. It’s just something that I’ve always loved and enjoyed, it spoke to me and I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Even though it was work, it didn’t really feel like work and it was something that I loved to do.
RD: You also have a degree in agribusiness from the University Of Florida, so do you plan on running a farm of your own at some point in the future? Is it something you’ve always thought about doing?
EC: I’ve definitely thought about it. I think one of these days I would like to dabble in farming, not currently as a primary way to make my living because it’s a full-time thing. It would be nice to have a few cows or something like that.
RD: What do you think of the status of country music these days? Do you think the style needs to return to its roots or do you think it’s thriving the way that it is? There’s a lot more avenues with it these days and a lot of artists are doing different things with the genre.
EC: Country music, like you said, is at its widest wavelength. There’s so many different sub-styles of it today. There’s traditional country, there’s pop country and there’s even some rap country out there. There’s so many different types, all I can say is for myself personally I just stick to what I do and I know who I am. For me, I stick with that and it’s about staying true to who you are.
As I’ve said, it’s a moving target and the needle is going back and forth. It’s never right in the middle so I think with me as an artist I have to stick with what I do and stay my course. Some artists try to go this way or they try to go that way. I think for longevity you gotta run it right down the middle and take those elements into what you do but I consider myself more of a traditional country artist.
RD: It’s all about staying focused on what you do best.
EC: It’s hard to critique other types of country music because that’s what some people do and they’re good at that.
RD: I totally get that. The Washington County Fair is practically the state fair of Rhode Island so what are your feelings going into the fair? Do you enjoy playing in this kind of environment?
EC: There’s different styles of venues. You play your fairs, you play your clubs, you play your arenas and you play your amphitheaters. Each environment has something different to offer and they’re cool and unique to themselves. Fairs are one of those things, there’s a charm about it and it’s great energy and a lot of fun. They bring a diverse group of people which is awesome and there’s the carnival rides in the background, food and all that cool stuff.
It’s got a charm of its own, it’s really cool. It’s a fun atmosphere because families come out, there’s people of all ages out there and it’s a really cool energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.