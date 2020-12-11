WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Now more than ever, we need the healing power of music, B.J. Whitehouse says.
Whitehouse, a retired music teacher and director of the local chorus where he lives in Jamestown, is enthusiastic when he talks about how hearing a song can lift the listener’s spirits and put them in a better frame of mind. It can even have physical benefits in some cases, he said.
He’s so eager to share his knowledge about music’s health benefits that he gave a presentation last February for A Community Together in Wakefield, and he’s getting ready to do it again next week.
A Community Together, a non-profit founded a few years ago that coordinates aging-in-place services for residents of South Kingstown and Narragansett using a network of volunteers, professionals and technology, plans to host Whitehouse at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.
“Musical is universal. When you can’t think of anything to say, you can play a song,” he said. “It expresses part of us that we can’t say in words. And it is very powerful.”
University studies he cited, for example, show that simply singing a four-syllable chant can slow down the progress of debilitating plaque in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients.
Music’s effect on Alzheimer’s patients has a personal connection for Whitehouse, as he said he had an amazing experience with music years ago while his father was struggling with Alzheimer’s.
His dad, by that point, was unable to hold a conversation. So Whitehouse started singing.
“I ended up singing for about an hour-and-a-half,” he said. “He loved it. He was right there with me.”
He later found a video called “Alive Inside” that documented how researchers study Alzheimer’s patients using music.
“I was ecstatic when I saw this. I started reading up on what happens to the brain,” he said. “One of the things that’s fascinating about a song is that you can remember where you were the first time you heard it. That familiarity is part of the brain process, and it’s really important.”
The whole message is that engaging directly with music – whether playing, singing, listening, dancing – has healthful benefits that have been proven with science and medicine, he said.
Whitehouse will share some music, including seasonal tunes, and present attendees with resources for exploring those benefits on their own.
Unlike in February, Whitehouse has the challenge of interacting with participants online because of COVID-19 restrictions on group gatherings. It’s a problem he’s also faced with his local chorus group. In fact, Whitehouse is in the middle of putting the finishing touches on a virtual concert the chorus plans to perform via YouTube.
“This presentation is going to be very similar, except you’re at home,” he said.
To register for the free program, go to https://acommunitytogether.helpfulvillage.com and click on the events tab at the top of the homepage.
When he is able, Whitehouse brings his presentation to assisted living facilities a few times a year as well. It’s been tough this year though, as the COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted that.
“I haven’t done this a lot, but it seems to be very well-received,” he said. “Everybody has a story about music in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.