SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Contemporary Theater Company’s “The Neverending Story” can bring someone watching a pause to consider the value of having a never-ending imagination that becomes as much fantasy as reality.
Many themes — fantasy, adventure, grief, supernatural, death, bullying and the power of storytelling — appear. The most telling in this CTC production, however, is the cauldron mixing desire with actual events.
These put the hues in the reality we interpret and believe. Fantasy helps us cope with the realities of life we find difficult or hard to deal with. So it is for the character Bastian in this play.
The beginning as well as the end of this play, with all developments and characters appearing in between, remind an audience that keeping your sense of imagination is vital to handling the twists and turns of life. The concoction makes life bearable.
CTC skillfully took this stage adaptation of a book by the same name and turned it into a play that could appeal to older children and adults alike. Young children — under 10 years old — might find some themes disturbing, such as best-friend horse Artax (Chris Maxwell) dying in a sadness swamp.
While the story and characters can be familiar to anyone who has also seen the movie version, CTC’s homespun design of the scenery and special-effects puppets — one larger than even the adult characters — all have special touches as this fanciful world comes to life.
A young boy, ten-year-old Bastian Balthazar Bux (Alondra Cruz), has a topsy-turvy life. This sensitive boy is mourning the death of his mother and becomes captivated by fantasy in a book with a hero whose emotions of discovery and making meaning from loss are similar to his own.
He finds the book at a bookstore, where its owner says children should not see it. Of course, that tempts Bastian to steal it and read the book in a school attic while skipping classes.
He finds that he identifies with the character Atreyu (Omar Laguerre-Lewis). Both characters, along with the Child-like Empress (Merynn Flynn), carry the play forward.
The book describes the fantasy world of Fantasia and Atreyu’s quest slowly being devoured by malevolent forces against which he must befriend or fight back.
Bastian, poised above the stage and seemingly reading the book, brings a reality to the audience with his feelings about Atreyu’s quest as it unfolds in reality on the stage below and seemingly in the book he’s holding.
The quest on the surface is about saving the Child-like Empress of Fantasia. In other ways, there’s the sub-theme of saving Fantasia itself, and of each boy — Bastian and Atreyu — on journeys to understand themselves, the fantasies of their lives and the realities imposing on them.
Both Bastian and Atreyu, gather the courage to face death and change as they go through their transformations.
The journey approach for each, in the end, brings a victorious feeling as an inner process of change happens that can only be experienced directly and as Bastian lives his through Atreyu.
In the last act — when fantasy and reality meet on stage with Bastian and Atreyu meeting in the same time warp — they finish their rebirths of sorts and come full circle, establishing a strong character arc.
Providing an opposing contrast to illustrate the emotions of these characters is the flamboyant and demonstrative Flynn. In addition to the Child-like Empress, she’s also a bully, an elder, Morla the Ancient One, Ygramul, Urgl, and Wind.
In each, she does fantastic acting with a booming and affect-changing voice as she races up and down the stage in her motorized wheelchair. She is a performer with many other credits around Rhode Island and brings a shine to this CTC show.
Local veteran actor Matt Fraza played Gmork the werewolf coming in and out with his threatening moments, including one long reprise in which Atreyu comes into himself as a hero rather than just having supernatural powers he once thought were needed. He finds he never needed them, only courage to be himself.
Fraza, an amputee with his prosthetic leg showing, and accompanied by Flynn in her wheelchair, give resonance to anyone with a disability who wants the stage to be fully theirs, too.
Fraza gave Gmork depth and dimension as well as reality and personification of the half-human and half-animal werewolf. At one point, he has Atreyu believing he cannot be a hero.
Veteran actor Neal Leaheey also puts out strongly in various roles and scenes, drawing on his well-formed skills in both improvisational and scripted plays. He’s also seen on stages throughout the state.
This production is under the direction of Tammy Brown, the theater’s artistic director. She carefully weaves multiple complex themes into a storyline that can intrigue and make a mind wander.
She raises the possibility of discovering how reality and fantasy can create a third dimension in which we all live.
As for that werewolf attempting to scare off and disrupt the quest of both Atreyu and companion reader submerged feeling the werewolf’s threat, Flynn — as only she could deliver in her role as child — like Empress, had some advice.
“I wouldn’t believe everything a werewolf tells you,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.