WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Another season of “Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery” starts Saturday at The Contemporary Theater Company and will have the audience — and the actors in the performance — guessing who committed murder and got away with it.
It takes place during the French Revolution, and the actors all have names for their aristocratic characters. The only other thing the cast knows is that someone will not survive the night.
Performances run Saturdays through April 1 at 7 p.m. at the Main Street theater. Every show is different and anything can happen. “Whodunit” is a popular stage and book program based on the colloquial elision of “Who [has] done it?”
“People have a hard time believing that we don’t plan it out ahead of time,” said CTC General Manager Maggie Cady. “But if you come to more than one show, you’ll see that they are all completely different. We don’t know who is getting murdered until it happens!”
The production, one of the theater’s most popular of the year, is based on improvisational acting, a form in which the performers react to each other in real-time and without scripts. Through the spontaneous repartee, a story line is created new each week around the setting in the French Revolution.
A total of eight actors are involved in the production, but not necessarily all appear each week. A CTC strength is its improv acting - compared to the kind in which an actor memorizes a script - and has made it a hallmark of its “Whodunit” series.
“The Whodunit mystery is a genre that has appealed to readers for centuries.A good Whodunit story offers up a mystery like a puzzle that is complicated to solve but not impossible,” wrote Emily Martin for Novelsuspects.com, an online newsletter owned by Hachette Book Group.
A defining feature of the whodunit narrative is the so-called double narrative. Here, one narrative is hidden and gradually revealed while the other is the open narrative, which often transpires in the present time of the story, wrote Steven Peacock Steven (2012) for a contribution to a book about interdisciplinary Approaches to Nordic Noir on Page and Screen.
The earliest appearance of the word “whodunit” in Variety occurs in the edition of August 28, 1934, about a film adaptation of the play Recipe for Murder, as featured in the headline, “U’s Whodunit: Universal is shooting ‘Recipe for Murder,’ Arnold Ridley’s play” and the film was eventually titled Blind Justice, according to allmovie.com.
Each year, the CTC show takes place in a different era to portray a “Whodunit.” This will be the first that takes place before the 20th Century.
“The most important thing to discover for me was the joy of years past,” said director Riley Cash, a long-time improv actor in various performances. “So joyful that the whole room can’t help but smile. Be it a perfect joke or a beautiful mistake, they all deserve to be celebrated because the joy we share from those moments is what make us human.”
Last year the scene was set in in Aspen, CO, and included the trappings — real and imagined — in snow country. In this secluded destination, those arriving had no choice but to share the space.
As they hunkered down for the night, they soon realized that snowstorms are not the only thing they needed to fear.
The morning sun brought to light the murder of a guest and they found there were more questions than answers. Is everyone a suspect or are they convenient scapegoats for the real killer who is still free and walking among them?
So who is the target audience for this show and improv in general at CTC? Don’t ask Cady, as she’s learned over the years that all kinds of audiences flock to the theater to see where the night will take them.
This kind of detective genre draws popular interest because it combines curiosity and the darker side of humanity in an effort for an audience to connect pieces to solve the puzzle. People are fascinated by human behavior.
Crime fiction can also give resolution and insight into what makes people tick.
It also offers suspense, a sense of vicarious satisfaction, and an escape from the moment and intellectually ‘heavy’ books.
Murder mysteries reached their height of popularity in the 1920s and 1930s. In addition, crime fiction remains popular in books and television programming.
Tickets for performances and more information about the company are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.
