PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A prequel, a sequel of sorts, a world premiere, a much requested drama and a time-tested musical comedy comprise Trinity Repertory Company’s eclectic 60th Anniversary Season.
While the settings and the eras these plays represent are varied, Trinity’s artistic director Curt Columbus says, “Trinity is at its best when it connects with what’s going on in people’s lives today,” and he is excited about the connections this season’s plays will make.
With the opening set for tonight, Trinity has been rehearsing not one but two dark comedies, which present completely separate stories but are linked by reference to Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible.” The two will be performed in repertory, but with different casts.
“The Good John Proctor” is a prequel to Miller’s iconic play, in which playwright Talene Monahon imagines the inner lives of the four young girls whose accusations led to the Salem Witch Trials in 1692.
“It’s more based on fact than ‘The Crucible,’” Columbus says, and draws from historical research on the events in Salem, particularly relating to the pre-teen, not teen, ages of the girls.
But it’s drama, not documentary, and is “a really funny kind of take on the four young women,” he says, who will be portrayed by adult actors.
Dark comedy continues with Sarah Ruhl’s “Becky Nurse of Salem,” arguably a “Crucible” sequel in that Becky is a modern descendant of Rebecca Nurse, one of the victims of the Salem Witch Trials. Becky’s “trials,” however, have more to do with getting by, and exorcising what seems to be a curse of bad luck.
Columbus quotes company member Angela Brazil, who plays Becky, as saying, “I feel such a responsibility to this character.” That’s because Becky is a 52-year-old grandmother who is raising her granddaughter and struggling economically as a member of the working poor — in other words, a character not often seen on stage.
“All the things you think about this person are challenged by the play,” adds Columbus, who is directing the production. “And, this is a love story.”
“The Good John Proctor” will play through Sept. 15 before taking a brief pause for “Becky Nurse of Salem,” which begins its run on Sept. 21. Starting Sept. 28, both plays will run on an alternating basis through Nov. 12.
Even before those first two plays conclude in Trinity’s downstairs Dowling Theater, Trinity’s 47th annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will kick off Nov. 9 in the upstairs Chace Theater and continue through Dec. 31.
Company member Stephen Thorne will direct for a second time, having shared the responsibility in 2017 with his wife, Brazil. While the show is re-imagined every year, Columbus says Thorne “is committed to going back to the story and what it has to say.”
The New Year brings the world premiere of “La Broa’” (“Broad Street”), commissioned by Trinity Rep and written by Orlando Hernández, working from the oral history “Latino History of Rhode Island: Nuestras Raices” by Marta V. Martinez, founder and executive director of Rhode Island Latino Arts.
“I saw a reading the other night,” Columbus says, explaining that the script is still being developed. “It’s so joyful,” he says, as well as “hilarious, heart-wrenching, and ultimately, heartwarming,” according to an advance press release.
“It’s a real story of real people, lightly fictionalized, like ‘The Prince of Providence,’” he adds, referencing the play, also commissioned by Trinity Rep, about former Providence mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci that premiered in the 2019.
“It’s a celebration of the immigrant experience,” he continues, told through “local places, names we recognize, neighborhoods, bars, record stores. It’s everything we see that’s right about how we see ourselves as Americans.”
Performances will be Jan. 18-Feb. 18 in the Dowling Theater.
The lineup goes from brand new to classic with August Wilson’s “Fences,” a story of dreams deferred and strained relationships that won the Pulitzer Prize.
“This is the single most requested play by school systems in Rhode Island,” which sends students to the theater via Project Discovery, “and by patrons,” Columbus notes. In recent seasons, Trinity also produced Wilson’s “Radio Golf” and “Gem of the Ocean,” but he calls “Fences” “one of August Wilson’s most seminal works.”
Performances will run March 21-April 28.
The season will close with “La Cage Aux Folles,” the hilarious musical-with-a-heart that needs no translation. Even with its often comic approach, he says the musical conveys the idea that “people are people, love is love.”
The story of a gay nightclub owner and his drag queen partner who pose as a heterosexual couple to appease their son’s conservative in-laws will have, according to the Trinity press release, “an aesthetic inspired by iconic Providence LGBTQ+ nightlife such as The Dark Lady and Alley Cat.” Performances will run May 30-June 30.
“It’s so necessary right now,” Columbus says of the play and its message. “I hope young people, particularly with their families, will come to see it. I keep thinking every play we do should spark conversations” — and connections.
Patrons can purchase tickets at trinityrep.com, by calling the ticket office at (401) 351-4242, or stopping in person at 201 Washington St.
