NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Kat Gold of North Kingstown likes to play the “bad guy” in plays or musicals and now she’s on center stage as stepsister Charlotte in Theatre By The Sea’s “Cinderella” in just that role she likes.
“I love playing the bad guy and I love playing the funny bad guy,” she said in a recent interview in between performances at the theater.
The young actress is starting to make her talents known. As Charlotte, she brings a current vernacular to an old play that can have stuffy and stodgy lines that don’t appeal to a contemporary audience of young and older people alike.
She was funny as the challenging daughter to the always-criticizing and ego-centric step-mother (Gay Willis) who berated Cinderella while moaning to herself, “Why don’t I have any friends?”
Charlotte replies with disdain, “Face it, Momma, you are well-versed in the art of ridicule.”
The delivery of that line caught the attention of Bill Hanney, owner of Theatre By the Sea and executive producer who chose her.
“It wasn’t hard. She did a fantastic audition and is doing a great job in the musical,” he said this week.
Kenny Ingram, who directed Gold in ‘Cinderella’ concurs.
“Miss Gold’s comedic timing has been brilliant to witness,” Ingram said. “I always had mentioned to her that all she needed was an audience to witness her Charlotte. True joy to work with.”
Gold said that portraying the “bad guy” in plays and musicals is fun, but there’s a caveat. “I love being a funny bad guy. In this instance in Cinderella, I really feel that she’s just self-absorbed.”
This production running at the Matunuck playhouse until August 13 features Gold as a counterpoint to the other step-sister, Gabrielle, played by Kat Moser. Yes, another Kat in the same play and also opposite each other in disposition.
Gabrielle is the fawning step-sister trying to get her mother to approve of her love for Jean-Michel (Tony Harkin) and is always focused on just him as a suitor. Gold in her role as Charlotte — played as an overweight step-sister to the trimmer and shapelier Gabrielle — seems almost willing to take anyone, including her sister’s want-to-be boyfriend.
Brash, self-centered, materialistic, snooty, loud, sassy, and bratty, Charlotte has a ridiculously high, but unfounded, opinion of herself. She never passes up an opportunity to be the center of attention.
When the time rolls around to try on the glass slipper that Cinderella left behind, the ladies line up and Charlotte is there. She tries her best to put an oversized foot into the trim shoe that Prince Topher is using to find the woman whom he wants to marry.
It obviously doesn’t fit and Charlotte stomps off, once again a loser in search of love that’s always a step away.
“It’s a fun, messy and unbelievable character. I find a way to like them and then make them oversize to get the attention,” she said.
In a note of seriousness, though, she pointed out that an understanding of life that also helps to add realism to characters like Charlotte — the “bad guys.”
“There’s a reason they behave the way they do. You have to find that reason and tell it truthfully for the character to be real, but funny, too,” Gold added about the research into the character and psychology of that role she does.
In another authentic insight, the 28-year-old said that acting is tough work.
“You put in weeks of rehearsing until midnight and then last week alone we did eight shows. But, I love the rehearsal process and I like making dialogue with the person opposite me,” she said.
It is a team effort, she said, whether you’ve worked together in a previous play just a week or so earlier or are together for the first time. “We’re all at the same starting point,” Gold said.
The shows in which she has appeared include “Guys and Dolls,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “Grease,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” “ Chicago,” “Next Fall,” “Pirates of Penzance” and “Urinetown.”
Gold has also received several awards including the New Hampshire Theatre Award, 2019 nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a musical, Carbonell Awards 2017-2018 nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a musical, and the Silver Palm Awards 2017 for Outstanding New Talent Award recipient.
With what strongly appears a career ahead in show businesses, what does the future look like for this local resident in little Rhode Island?
It’s time to take her show on the road.
“I definitely want to tour,” she said. “I want to book a show in every state. It would be a fun thing for me.”
