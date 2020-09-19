NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A “penny saved is a penny earned” has been the motto of Great Island resident and eagle-eye for lost coins Jane Guy for the last 31 years.
But this is no simple story of her finding some loose cash for some spending money later.
No, Jane Guy has been serious about collecting with a laser-like eye — and Jackalyn S. Venditto of North Kingstown can attest to it. Not only has Guy saved $1,000 from finding coins, her laser-focus brought back an invaluable sentimental earring belonging to Venditto.
Venditto, a North Kingstown social worker, had dropped a small and precious keepsake earring made from her mother’s marquee-shaped opal engagement ring surrounded by tiny diamonds.
It fell off while putting on a sweater by her car, parked near George’s and Champlin’s restaurants in Galilee, she said, recalling her shock when later realizing it was missing from her ear.
Guy, 80, said she was out on her usual coin hunt the next day when she saw a woman who looked distraught and frazzled. Venditto was walking head down around the parking lot, which had small crushed stone and shells that could easily hide an earring.
“I didn’t know what was going on, so I asked her and she told me,” said Guy, who immediately started to help her. “I’ve always got my eyes on the ground, always, always, always,” she added.
She and Venditto scoured the parking lot for quite some time, but with no luck. The intrepid Guy, however, kept going back for eight days during her daily hunts for coins.
“I just kept looking and looking, but nothing. Then we had that big storm, that hurricane (Isaias) and the rain just pounded away the loose dirt. If we had any chance of finding it, it would be then,” she said.
“It couldn’t be scuffed over. If a car goes over it, it’s gone,” she said, telling the story with the precision of a hunter who knows her prey. “And I went out and there it was. And I found a good luck penny, too,” she added.
Venditto had given Guy her business card. Guy in her three calls to Venditto asked her to call back and left her the message that she had “something important to tell you.” But no calls came.
That led to Guy’s granddaughter, Christine Netzer, 38, emailing Venditto with more detailed information. A reply quickly came, followed by a swift trip to Great Island to retrieve her sentimental treasure.
“It was a very emotional moment for us both. She hadn’t shared with me what a lucky woman she was,” Venditto said in a recent interview.
Yet this story of Jane Guy doesn’t stop here. Over the years she has found other things for other people, but her real mission — that the lost earring interrupted briefly — is finding coins.
When she tallied a few weeks ago the 31 years of picked-up money, she had 6,700 pennies, 1,450 dimes, 1,200 quarters, 640 nickels and $482 in dollar bills of different denominations. The total — $1,026.
“I was always a good finder from the time I was a kid,” she said.
However, it was time, she said, on this third anniversary of her husband Jim’s death and what would have been the year of their 64th anniversary, to count up and possibly end daily collections for the tubs in which she stored the money over the years.
“I wanted to find out what 31 years had brought,” said Guy, whose saved pennies — nickels, dimes and quarters, too — all became pennies earned starting in 1989 when she and her husband bought their Great Island home, she said.
The money came from daily walks that included beaches during their six-month split between homes in Rhode Island and Florida, as well as other places they traveled, she recalled as she pulled apart dozens of small pieces of different-sized colored paper scraps.
Each one tallied for that year the total for every penny, nickel, quarter and dollar bill found, a meticulous accounting that mirrors the way her eyes see what others may not. She looked at them with their scribbles of hand-written numbers in pen and pencil.
She paused for a moment. She said suddenly that her late father was a psychiatrist who treated children and that she wanted to help children by donating this money to the Make a Wish Foundation in Providence.
“There are children who don’t have any life in them, (I want) to make them happy once,” she added.
She paused again. Her eyes veered away and became a bit watery while looking at the house filled with mementos, pictures, her late husband’s clock-repair desk and memories of the life shared with her late husband.
“It’s been such a tough year. It’s been the worst since Jimmy’s death. It’s tough when you don’t have someone sitting next you,” she said.
