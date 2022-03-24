WARWICK, R.I. — A static set is the backdrop for four dynamic actors in the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre’s gripping production of “Ironbound.”
Written by Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, the play is a clear-eyed look at the immigrant experience, the fissures in the American Dream, and how those fissures affect human relationships.
There is heartbreak in this story, but also humor. It’s a look at real life, and in real life, humans do and say some funny things.
For Majok, it’s also personal. The Polish-born playwright drew on her mother’s experiences in America, working as a house cleaner.
Although the play spans 22 years, the setting never changes. It’s a dreary bus stop in an industrial section of New Jersey, represented at the Gamm by a metal bench, an imposing “concrete” wall, and strategic lighting that delineates day from night.
That stark setting focuses our attention on four complex, well drawn – and very well played -- characters.
Nothing changes at the bus stop except time, which skips back and forth, past to present, as those characters meet during repeated encounters.
We come in on Darja, a Polish immigrant surviving on what she earns as a house cleaner and the economies that come from sharing an apartment with Tommy. Theirs is a transactional relationship, but not without feelings; it has lasted for seven years.
Now Darja needs money and when Tommy resists, she calls him out on his infidelities and threatens to leave. He begs her to understand, but for Darja, the transaction has changed.
“I can’t trust understanding,” Darja says. “I can trust $3,000.”
From there, the play moves back in time to Darja’s first relationship, a passionate one with Maks, a fellow immigrant who has dreams of making a career as a musician. Mention also is made of a marriage to a boss at the factory where she worked before it shut down, but this character never comes on stage.
Then there is a late-night encounter with Vic, a young Black man. Unlike the other relationships, this one is brief and challenges assumptions in a mind-opening way.
Donnla Hughes is a tour de force as Darja, world-weary and hardened but passionate. She’s on stage throughout the roughly 95-minute, no-intermission production and loses neither her intensity nor our attention. She is so convincing, we could cry for her.
Steve Kidd brings spot-on interpretation to his portrayal of Tommy, a man who is flawed and needy but with some redeeming qualities. Tommy is a bundle of issues, and Kidd expresses all of them.
Gunnar Manchester is the heartbreaker as Maks, the musician with whom Darja has her happiest moments. Note must be made about Manchester’s and Hughes’ Polish accents because they are done so consistently and well.
Finally, Rodney Witherspoon handles the humor and the unexpected aspects of Vic’s encounter with Darja in a very natural and engaging way.
It is uncanny how the writing in this play and the work of these four actors let us see things from each character’s point of view. We’re in their shoes, as the saying goes, which is a credit to the understanding Rachel Walshe brings to her thoughtful and caring direction.
At the end, we can talk about how things might work out for Darja, what to expect or what to hope for. Even the title of the play is up for discussion. Is it a literal reference to the industrial setting, or a metaphor for some other constraint?
Little is all spelled out, but a lot is offered up for understanding. The Gamm’s “Ironbound” is moving, memorable, meaningful theater.
Performances of “Ironbound’ continue through April 10 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $49-$69 and available by calling (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org/ironbound.
