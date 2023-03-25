SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Framing is an art that touches many genres — people frame everything from baby clothes to artwork to textiles to photographs — but with digital photos currently ruling the landscape, framing shops have been working hard to both engage clients and remind them of all the joys of framing.
Janet Bertwell, owner of Finishing Touches Custom Framing at 311A Main Street in Wakefield, has been showcasing a diverse range of items clients have framed in her shop via email and social media. The sharing is meant to both highlight the framed pieces and inspire clients to start their own framing projects.
“I just had someone come in yesterday,” Bertwell said, “and he brought in some mementos from his dad’s service in World War II.”
She explained they have been taking in vintage linens recently to be framed for reasons of both beauty and preservation. Clients have also been stopping by to have beloved pieces of art and photography reframed to match their current décors.
The recent popularity of iPhone photography and Finishing Touches’ in-store photo printing appears to be a great marriage for both Bertwell and her clients.
“We do have a lot of people that are coming in to have photos framed that they have taken with their iPhone cameras,” Bertwell explained, “and we can print those really easily. They can either airdrop them to us right in the store or email them.”
Not only is the photo printing quick and simple, Bertwell explained, but clients can move into framing right on the spot.
“We can choose the framing right then and there, so they don’t have that additional step of ordering it somewhere and waiting for it to come in,” she said.
Print quality is important to her clients, and she explained that all prints are made on archival papers, so they will remain safe for many years, possibly even their lifetimes.
To further expand her reach and brand recognition, Bertwell has been hosting a variety of learning and experiential offerings inside Finishing Touches.
Bertwell has coordinated and offered learning opportunities ranging from iPhone photography classes to wellness discussions to helping clients understand the process of digitizing old VHS tapes, as part of a longstanding collaboration with Connecticut-based Charter Oak Scanning.
“Amy Short has been in a couple of times to teach iPhone photography, and that’s always a popular class. We’re hoping we can do that again in the summer. That one almost always sells out,” she said.
Short is the owner of Amy Kristin Photography in Charlestown.
Bertwell explained she often provides incentives to iPhone photography class attendees via in-store offers of printing after the workshops.
As for the types of experiences Bertwell offers her patrons, she says the choices are either serendipitous, based on exciting conversations she has with colleagues or others in the community, or based on topics about which she herself is interested in learning more.
“We’re trying to be a place where people can come and learn about things they may have never even thought about before,” she said.
Among possible future topics is a discussion on coastal insurance, something most residents of South County are required to have. Bertwell envisions a ‘lunch and learn’-style session where homeowners and future homeowners can learn details about how coastal insurance works.
She says she plans events two to three months ahead and offers registration via Eventbrite. She shares information about classes on Instagram, Facebook, and the store’s email newsletter.
The next series begins tonight as Westerly artist Julie Brayton will return to Finishing Touches to offer a six-week intensive class that allows attendees to paint the color of light.
Brayton explained she is excited to teach this method, which she learned from the Cape Cod School of Art. The class will focus on the subject of an ocean wave.
“I’ll take them step by step which may start out uncomfortable,” Brayton explained, “but they will see how the painting progresses and we’ll come out with a finished painting.”
Brayton, up to this point, has offered paint parties at Finishing Touches but has chosen to move away from parties in favor of teaching more rigorous painting techniques.
Brayton teaches painting throughout the area, both privately and in conjunction with local organizations.
“I teach out of my own personal studio and I have online classes,” she said, “and I have also taught over at the South County Art Association.”
She explained that she has done commissions in pastels and acrylics, but teaches in mostly oils unless the student requests a different medium.
Each guest will pay a fee for the class and be provided with a materials list. Brayton will supply the paint to keep shades between attendees consistent. The class is expected to cap at 10 participants.
When asked if Bertwell ever participates in the sessions she conceptualizes and hosts, she said, “I usually like to be the one that’s assisting the instructor, so everybody has the best time they can possibly have.”
“Paint the Color of Light” with Julie Brayton will take place at the store on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m. beginning tonight and running weekly through April 27. Interested individuals can visit Finishing Touches’ Facebook and Instagram for more information about registration.
