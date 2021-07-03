Beaches have started to fill up again as have rental homes with vacationers and coming right along with a return to pre-COVID normalcy is music ringing out at restaurants, clubs and other venues around South County.
“We’ve been getting upwards of 500 to 600 people for our music shows and concerts outdoors,” said Dylan Thompson, manager of the Rathskeller in Charlestown.
The popular and always-crowded beach bar, Ocean Mist on Matunuck Beach Road along the Atlantic Ocean, will crank out the sounds of bands again starting Sunday with The Senders. The return complements a schedule that runs through the summer and into the rest of the year, said Kevin Finnegan, club owner.
Mariann Almonte at the Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston, while discovering more competition in the afterlife of the pandemic restrictions, is seeing her venue packed, too.
“I think we are on the way to getting back on our feet again,” she told The Independent this week.
In 2020 live music was a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. It collapsed and ruined the plans for many concert-goers who spend months and money bouncing from venue to venue to hear their favorite artists.
What a difference a year makes. Summer 2021 is shaping up early to offer previously scheduled shows, returns of old favorites and calendars, like those at the Pump House in Peace Dale, Ocean Mist in Matunuck and Oak Hill Tavern in North Kingstown.
Crowds and live outdoor music are returning nearly a month after all restrictions have been lifted in South County. A double-header of returns that leaves venue operators feeling good about cash flow and customers enjoying concerts they’ve been missing for the last year.
Feels Fabulous
“It feels fabulous. Everyone is so happy. They are overly happy. It’s so nice to see people say they missed the music, the dancing and that it’s like a family here to them,” said Almonte about her patrons.
Down the line from West Kingston, just short of Narragansett, is Mark LaHoud’s coffee, pastry and sandwich shop right on the Salt Pond Road in Wakefield.
In his venue, which has an outside deck overlooking the salt water artery meandering to Block Island Sound at the Port of Galilee, various impromptu as well as scheduled gathering of musicians can be found on weekends.
“The musicians are overwhelmingly positive. While we’ve had some music through the winter – they played outside on the deck in the cold to whoever would come to listen – now we’re get the return of many customers,” he said.
LaHoud noted that his musicians are still playing outside, but the once-closed parts of his restaurant are now open to customers for sitting, sipping a coffee or some other drink, and chatting with friends while listening to the music outside.
Al “Keith” Olsen, 57, Charlestown, has organized an open mic at Java for the last 11 years. While COVID didn’t stop players from gathering among themselves outside to play – whether in the warm or freezing temperatures – the musicians are happy to see smiling faces of larger crowds of listeners again, he said.
“It’s great. I think it’s important that the music touches you and you convey it to the audience,” said Olsen, who plays the electric guitar and bass, acoustic guitar, dobro resonator guitar and drums.
Foot-tapping patrons at Java listen to more than 25 musicians who gather on Java’s deck in the summer to play any number of original songs and more commonly heard tunes.
For Finnegan at the Ocean Mist, “the return of live music is the cornerstone of the Ocean Mist and we’re very happy for its return and those who love it.”
He added, “We’re working our way back and will have what the Ocean Mist is known for — live music four nights during week and on two weekend afternoons.”
The Oak Hill Tavern in North Kingstown, Pump House Music Works in South Kingstown, the Knickerbocker in Westerly, and other venues throughout South County are also revving up their music offerings as the crowds emerge from the clouds of a pandemic.
Vaccine Helps
The return to normalcy is coming as the history-shattering pandemic is confronted with the development and use of an effective vaccine helping pave the return to more treasured times.
For instance, Rhode Island has almost 65 percent of the population vaccinated with at least one dose or more of the vaccine. This helps to throw open the doors to visitors, vacationers and venues to music shows and concerts.
Some also venues are also experiencing more competition because restaurants expanded last year to allow a maximum number of customers under social distancing guidelines.
Those permissions now have not been pulled back in many instances. They also received state and federal stimulus funds to aid in the expenses and development of these areas.
Almonte said some of her customers have gone to those venues instead, but it’s too early in the season to know an effect, the said.
A beneficiary of those funds was Dan Collins, owner of Pump House Music Works. He used them to make his venue more attractive to customers both during and now after COVID restrictions.
The state’s “Take It Outside” grant helped him to pay for the tent and another that has been built around an enlarged outdoor stage. It now has sound-proof curtains to help lessen the reverberations to nearby neighbors.
He also said that a new fence, which the Town of South Kingstown gave $10,000 to help defray costs, has been built as a sound barrier to respond to some neighbors’ complaints about loud music.
Another town-supported venue, located in Narragansett, is expecting record crowds this summer to a Friday outdoor music program. Called Gazebo Summer Concerts, various musical artistic perform for free on the town green near the U.S. Post Office.
Music aficionados and those just wanting to hear tunes outdoors again in South County’s say it’s long overdue. One was Alan Woodmansee of Wakefield, when going to his first concert following COVID restrictions lifting.
He wasn’t a follower of the bands playing. He just wanted some music to sooth the itch.
“We’re ready for just about anything,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.