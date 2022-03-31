The art and concept of the guitar is a complex one. There are so many sounds and tones the instrument can create via the musician that’s making the strums, chords and progressions. With this in mind, there are a few who utilize the six-string to its full capacity and Australia native Tommy Emmanuel is one of them while doing it in acoustic fashion. Since he was a child at the age of six during the early ‘60s, he has had a prolific career of 27 studio albums and six live albums to go along with a repertoire of intriguing originals and expansive renditions. On Friday April 8, Emmanuel will be performing a bunch of music from his massive catalog at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich.
We recently had a talk ahead of the show about not thinking about the acclaim he gets from other people, always striving to be better, writing instrumental covers of Beatles songs and a new album he’s been working on.
Rob Duguay: A lot of critics, journalists and fellow musicians regard you as one of the greatest acoustic guitar players of all-time.
Tommy Emmanuel: What do they know? (laughs)
RD: How do you view this amount of acclaim and does being held in such high esteem by your contemporaries affect you at all? Does it ever get in your mind?
TE: No, I never think about stuff like that. I’m too busy working on my playing and trying to get better. Obviously, I’m grateful for where I am, the fact that I make a good living playing music and I have a good life. My lifestyle is not for everyone and it’s been a tough journey, but I’ve learned a lot and I think it’s made me a better person and a better player. I think I enjoy my life so much more now.
I can’t imagine walking around with a ball & chain of having to be the best and dragging that along. It’s a load way too heavy for me, I could never think about that so when people say “Oh, he’s the best”, they’re always saying that and everybody has an opinion so I never really think about it at all.
RD: I totally understand that. What do you prefer about an acoustic guitar that makes you want to play it more than an electric guitar?
TE: Well, I love playing electric too but when I play on my own everything has to be there. The acoustic guitar is like a band within itself.
RD: Is there anything about the tone of an acoustic guitar that you enjoy more?
TE: Totally, everything about the tone of it is what I’m in love with. It’s such a demanding thing but at the same time it’s fully self-contained and if people are really listening then you don’t need to struggle to try to get your message across. You just play and you let it do what it does. I try to write songs that are not going to fly over people’s heads and try to impress musicians out there, that’s not who I am or what I’m about. I try to write music that people can grab onto straight away, the same as any other pop writer.
Pop and rock songs have a message and a way of getting straight to you and that’s what I try to do with the acoustic guitar. I do write some songs that are pretty demanding playing wise but I always make sure that I’m telling the story and I’m getting the message across.
RD: Speaking of music that gets a message across, your latest album, Imagine, that came out last year includes an instrumental rendition of John Lennon’s song of the same name. There are tons of recordings and videos of you doing covers of Beatles songs and Beatles medleys. When it comes to their material, how do you incorporate their vocal harmonies into the guitar?
TE: First of all, I always try to learn the melody right. The thing about The Beatles’ music, whether it’s John, Paul or George writing it doesn’t matter. They all have a strong sense of melody and their melodies are unforgettable so you’re already a winner if you’re playing a Beatles song, you’re already playing a good song that’s been well constructed. Now, find a way to think of those guitar chords like a singer because I think vocally when I’m writing melodies. It has to be singable so that’s one of the tools that I use as a writer and a player that has been ingrained in me since the beginning. When I first heard good songs that I really liked, the melody and the harmonies were the parts that really melted my heart so I’ve always been drawn to melodic music.
RD: I can totally see why. You’re also known for playing guitar with the fingerpicking style and I know Chet Atkins is a big influence of yours. How hard is it to get that particular approach down? Did you get a lot of blisters on your fingers when you first tried doing it?
TE: There’s a lot of people doing it around the world but you just have to develop it and keep it up. I don’t use nails, most fingerpickers either use their nails or they use fake nails, one’s that you can get put on. They’re really strong and they have a good sound, but I don’t do that. I use calluses on my right hand to make my sound so that throws me straight into prison because if I take a break to go spend a week with my kids and my grandchildren, do laundry, wash dishes, clean up after the kids and all that sort of stuff my calluses start to go soft straight away. I’ve gotta be in training all the time to keep my hands up to where I need them to be and the best thing for me is touring because if its one night after another I’m getting better every day, I’m building strength, I’m building coordination and I’m awakening my abilities.
RD: What are some plans you have for the coming months? Do you plan on working on a new original album or do you just plan on touring for the time being?
TE: I’m starting to work on my next album which is Accomplice Two. About four years ago, Accomplice One came out and it had a lot of great people on it so Accomplice Two is next and I’ve already started on it. When I get back to Nashville after this current slot of dates at the end of the month I’ll start work on the next album after that.
