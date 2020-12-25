In a year where opportunities to publicly display art, especially for high school art students, has been limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fine Art Career and Technical Education (CTE) students at South Kingstown High School have been given an opportunity to showcase over 75 pieces to the public in a display at Bagelz of Wakefield.
The works, which will be on display through Jan. 4, come in a variety of media and all were produced by students taking the Fine Art CTE coursework at the high school, including both the fine art craft works and digital arts paths, which, upon successful completion of their degree programs, guarantees four art credits from Rhode Island College.
For Fine Arts Department Chair Gail Saborio, the show offers the students one of the most fundamental aspects of being a professional artist: public display.
“Part of being an artist is to display and exhibit your artwork, so that was part of the impetus of having the art show was to have students be able to participate,” Saborio said. “Now, because of COVID, some of the more hands-on experiences the students would’ve had in relation to doing the art show was limited, but we still wanted to have authentic experiences for them and to be able to still show their artwork as part of the program, even though we’re in this crazy, unpredictable time.”
The choice of Bagelz as the venue was a no-brainer, says Saborio, as the bagel shop has long been a supporter of the arts at South Kingstown High School.
“Bagelz has always been a partner in the arts, especially with the high school, and we have throughout the years done multiple exhibits, pretty much exclusively in the back room area, but because of the (COVID-19) situation, we moved into the store itself,” Saborio said. “But they have always been a strong supporter of the arts and we have done multiple exhibits there.”
So far, Saborio says, the response to the works has been very positive. They have been appreciated by the staff at Bagelz, she found out on a recent visit.
“The employees came right up to me saying how much they loved having it there, like people have commented and they actually walked around and showed me the ones that have gotten the most comments about, like, ‘oh, this one over here, and that one over there,’ and so on, so it seems like the customers really like it and the employees were really enthusiastic to tell me all about it,” Saborio said.
Six students received accolades for their pieces in the show, with the Best in Show prize going to junior Lillian Gould’s “Flame,” the Judge’s Choice prize for freshman Lucy Ambrad’s “Mysterious Stare,” the Best in Drawing prize for freshman Ava Martin’s “Crying Woman,” the Best in Painting prize for junior Riley Jackman’s “Not What It Seems,” the Best in Photography prize for sophomore Grace Clark’s “Tracks” and the Best in Digital Art prize for sophomore Katherine Huxley’s “Vengeance.”
The variety of work reflects the variety of the Fine Arts CTE programming.
“In the arts (CTE program), you could either be interested in the path of the digital arts or in the path of the fine art craft artists,” Saborio said. “Whether you want to be a teacher or an illustrator or a muralist, you’d be a craft fine artist. Or, if you wanted to be a graphic designer, a photographer, someone who does digital art, you would go into the digital arts section. We offer both at the high school, and so the artwork reflects work from both areas, so you’re going to see photographs, graphic designs, drawings from iPads and digital work, in addition to classic drawings and paintings using charcoal pencil, so it’s a very large variety of work in both size and shape and media and subject matter.”
After the Fine Arts CTE’s main event in May was canceled due to the pandemic, Saborio said the ability to put on a display this December has been a much-welcomed opportunity.
“Our big event that we normally have in May at the high school was canceled, and so that really limited opportunities for the students,” Saborio said. “So doing something in the public was really helpful and it’s more authentic for the students, too, because displaying in a public space is a little bit more indicative to what a true fine artist or graphic artist would do versus the halls of the school, so it’s a great partnership with the community.”
Likewise, she said it’s also an opportunity for the program and its students to help support the small businesses that have supported them over the years.
“These small businesses are the ones that have always donated to us over the years and put ads in our (show) programs and now it’s time for us to give back to them too by trying to get our community members to go into their establishments and buy a bagel and a coffee, because it truly is a partnership both ways,” Saborio said.
Overall, during as stressful a year as it’s been, Saborio has been proud of the work her students have produced in relative isolation and hopes that it has been able to help them cope.
“This time has been very isolating for a lot of students, and artwork and creating art is definitely a means of self-expression and a little bit of therapy that might help kids during this time,” Saborio said. “They’re alone in their room and they’re going to make art, and so it’s definitely a wonderful opportunity for them to do something that will get them out of the space that they’ve been in for so long and get their art into the community to kind of help build that connection and help with the isolation kids might feel right now of missing out on some opportunities that were just always given to them. Like, they haven’t had the pep rallies the way they have (had them in the past), all of these things that they’re missing out on, and so now this is an opportunity for them not to miss out on something and to still be able to participate in it actively.”
The SKHS Fine Art CTE display will be featured at Bagelz, which is located at 90 Pershing Ave. in South Kingstown, through Jan. 4 during their regular business hours of 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., every day except Christmas.
For more information on the SKHS Fine Art CTE program, visit the SKHS website, hs.skschools.net.
