Along with being a music staple in South County’s eclectic music scene for the past few years, Rah has a sound that defies boundaries. This band from South Kingstown isn’t strictly alternative and they don’t solely abide by progressive and/or jam styles either. What they are is a fusion of all these approaches with a cohesive, harmonious rock sound being supplied by the quartet of singer-songwriter Sarah Daigle, guitarist and keyboardist Chris Knott, bassist Kevin Northup and drummer Brendon O’Connor. The latest result of this fusion is their long-awaited debut full-length album “A Spark” that came out this fall. It encompasses a variety of audial tones and sonic aesthetics while achieving a stellar balance between it all.
The album was recorded in two different studios with the drums being recorded at Auburn Recording Studios in Charlestown with Brad Thibodeaux and the rest of the album being done with Marc Poulin at The Chamber Studios in Warwick where Dan Sawyer handled the mixing and mastering. Knott also did the engineering and production of “A Spark” and the sound quality is astounding because of everyone involved.
“This may sound painfully obvious, but the thing I’m most proud of with this album is that it simply sounds like us,” Knott says about “A Spark”. “This is music born of a very specific time and place during Wakefield in the mid-2010s and I love that ‘A Spark’ can serve as a record of that period. I’d be remiss not to mention Dan Sawyer and Marc Poulin from The Chamber Studios in Warwick who tagged in late and helped us fully realize our vision. This album wouldn’t exist without them.”
“Additionally, this album has become nostalgic for a time where Chris and I were writing song material together on a porch, listening back to recordings and processing the stages in life we each were at, at that time,” Daigle adds. “This album was indeed ‘the spark’ of Rah. It was sparked by our passions, our heart breaks, the connections we formed along the way and I’m proud of our band. I’m also proud of Chris for producing our sound and Dan and Marc for pulling it all together, I couldn’t be happier with the final product.”
The music within the album isn’t constricted at all, there’s a major sense of artistic freedom being conveyed through the arrangements. It’s practically genre-less with a distinct fluidity being present as each song goes along from start to finish. There’s definitely a rock music foundation, but there are various elements being woven in between and layered on top of each other. It makes for a unique listening experience with each track offering something different that the other ones don’t have. At the same time, it’s all venturing down the same wide-ranging musical path.
“I Can Hardly Breathe” leans toward the progressive side with jazzy guitars and drums courtesy of Knott and O’Connor while Daigle exhibits her soulful vocal delivery. With the dynamic between the acoustic and electric six-strings being apparent, “False Beliefs” has steady rhythms and a wicked cool lead riff being consistent throughout the entire track. Both Daigle and Knott combine their vocals during “After Autumn” to create fantastic harmonies and melodies. “413” is the most psychedelic track off of the album with O’Connor’s drumming maintaining a fever pitch while Daigle’s singing gets taken to a new level. Other highlights within “A Spark” include “Stop Haunting Me”, “Ocean” and “Words Worth”, but I suggest listening to every song after pressing play for the full listening experience.
The overall originality of this album is why I really enjoy it. There’s no ripping off of anything anyone else is doing and the music has the ability to leave a lasting positive effect. It also just sounds really good while resonating a genuine sound quality with the artistic substance being at a high level. To dive into the album, log on to Rah’s Bandcamp page at musicofrah.bandcamp.com to give “A Spark” a stream and purchase. It’s one of the best local records to come out of Rhode Island this year. Give it a listen to hear why.
