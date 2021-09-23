There’s not a lot of better places to enjoy a tasty craft beer than at a beer garden. First off, it’s usually outdoors which is the perfect atmosphere for a cold brew when the sun is shining. Second, the beer is nearby so you won’t have to struggle to get a second or third glass. Lastly, there’s plenty of seating so you can relax with some friends and shoot the breeze about whatever makes good conversation. At the Shaidzon Beer Company on 141 Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston, the brewery will be spending this weekend ringing in their second year of having one. There will be delicious food, live music and of course refreshing libations right by the train tracks in obviously safe fashion.
Shaidzon started their beer garden as a way to utilize a space behind their building and it has since grown in both size and vibe. It also became a vital source of business for the brewery during the COVID-19 pandemic last year with all of the safety guidelines that were put in place.
“We have been really fortunate with the Shaidzon Beer Garden,” says co-owner and business manager Chip Samson. “This project first started in early 2019. Once we got the go ahead from our landlords to use the space on the back end of the building, we started the conversation with our neighbors and good friends at Arnold Lumber’s Backyard. We planned out a somewhat modest space and built it initially with patio pavers and crushed stone covering roughly 1500 square feet. We then added an outdoor bar with a sink and 8 draft lines.”
“We launched the beer garden with a party of live music, food and new beers in late September of 2019.” he adds. “After the pandemic struck us hard in early to mid 2020, the beer garden became our saving grace in the fall when our landlords allowed us to expand. We worked with Cassie’s Can to provide restroom access to patrons and we were able to stay within COVID-19 protocols as we increased space while boosting our picnic tables to 12 and adding fire pit tables. This allowed us to do larger well received events with some amazing food vendors such as Federal Hill Pizza and Jaju Pierogi while keeping people distanced. The additions continued this past spring when we were approved to add our ‘north end’. This included more crushed stone and a grass pathway, which brought the total square footage of the Shaidzon Beer Garden to 6,000 and we’ve also added a music stage for live bands, lighting and electrical outlets.”
With this much expansion while being vital to their existence, you can’t blame the folks at Shaidzon for wanting to celebrate their beer garden. It promises to be quite the party that’ll be taking over the entire weekend.
“The beer garden has been monumental to our success over the two years of its existence and we are thrilled to celebrate it this weekend. The event will include a mix of new and regular across the lines of beer, food, and music. We will have a fresh batch of our staple Buffalo Czech Pilsner while also introducing a brand new Helles lager.”
Along with the special beer releases, Connecticut singer-songwriter Quinn Miller will be performing on Friday with food courtesy of Nanu The Burmese Fusion. On Saturday, friend of the Shaidzon and local musician Kenny Hopkins will be performing while the Butterhead food truck will be serving up amazing sandwiches and sides. The final day will have the festivities concluding with Sunnyside On The Street serving brunch.
“I’m honored and thrilled to be playing at the Shaidzon Beer Garden’s 2nd Anniversary Party,” Hopkins says. “The staff is composed of absolutely wonderful people, and the whole venue provides a great vibe to go along with the deliciousness that Shaidzon brings. Though a solo player, I’m looking forward to bringing a full band sounding take on the classics from the 60s through the 90s that are those anthems that touch the soul. I can’t wait to rock the garden for the event.”
Shaidzon’s hours for this weekend are 3-9pm on Friday, 12 noon - 8pm on Saturday and 12 noon - 5pm on Sunday. Make sure to stop by one of the best breweries in South County to close out summer in a fantastic way.
