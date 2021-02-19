Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Cloudy with some light snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.