As she awaits a Senate confirmation vote on her nomination as President Biden's secretary of commerce, Gov. Gina Raimondo answered questions publicly for the first time in weeks in an interview on WPRI. Raimondo reiterated she has no plans to resign as Governor before her nomination is approved, stalling a full transition in power to Lieutenant Gov. Dan McKee in the meantime. Do you believe Raimondo should step down now to allow McKee to assume the office and fully focus on the state's coronavirus pandemic response and other economic issues? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

