SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A yellow sheet of paper was folded into halves. Purple flowers covered the front. Inside, a pink flower-like heart and some red flowers jumped off the page. In larger print, a more important message stood out.
“Daddy, we love you,” Amira Fahmy, 3, wrote with the help of her mother, Fabienne, both of Wakefield. More than just “Ice Cream for Breakfast” brought these two, along with some friends, to a card-making event hosted by the Neighborhood Guild on Saturday.
Yes, the sweetness of ice cream early in the morning was a strong attraction. Fahmy, for one, ate ice cream covered in sprinkles while sprinkling love on a card she was making for her father.
Sora Baird, 7, of Wakefield, found that scooping up ice cream on her spoon brought inspirational messages for her. Both the ice cream and the card got studied attention from her.
“I will give it to our grandma and grandpa,” the youngster said, wanting to surprise grandparents Marianne and Gerald Baird of North Kingstown.
Valentine’s Day — celebrated every year on Feb. 14, which is Sunday — is a time when love is in the air for many, including little Sora. “It makes me happy because I see all the other people happy on Valentine’s Day,” she said.
Her mother, Nikki, smiled as she listened to her daughter.
Brother Tagan, 12, looked on, enjoying this special breakfast treat that the Neighborhood Guild sponsored. It was both a break in the routines of kids and an opportunity to make Valentine’s Day cards while enjoying something yummy and delicious.
“They just needed some fun things to do,” said their mother. “There hasn’t been much lately. This is fantastic — ice cream for breakfast and cards, you can’t go wrong.”
Valentine’s Troubles
Ice cream wasn’t quite involved centuries ago when Valentine’s Day first came about. It had a rather tortuous beginning, according to the History Channel.
The Catholic Church recognizes at least three different saints named Valentine or Valentinus, all of whom were martyred, according to the television program. It also pointed to the influence of paganism for the Feb. 14 date.
In one account, Valentine was a priest who served during the third century in Rome. When Emperor Claudius II decided that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families, he outlawed marriage for young men.
Valentine, realizing the injustice of the decree, defied Claudius and continued to perform marriages for young lovers in secret. When Valentine’s actions were discovered, Claudius ordered that he be put to death.
Still others insist that Saint Valentine of Terni, a bishop, was the true namesake of the holiday. He, too, was beheaded by Claudius II outside Rome.
Other stories suggest that Valentine may have been killed for attempting to help Christians escape harsh Roman prisons, where they were often beaten and tortured, various accounts of his fate report.
According to one legend, an imprisoned Valentine actually sent the first “Valentine” greeting himself after he fell in love with a young girl — possibly his jailor’s daughter — who visited him during his confinement.
Before his death, it is alleged that he wrote her a letter signed “From your Valentine.”
Some history offers that Valentine’s Day is celebrated in the middle of February to commemorate the anniversary of Valentine’s death or burial—which may have occurred around A.D. 270.
Yet, another version claims that the Christian church may have decided to place St. Valentine’s feast day in the middle of February in an effort to “Christianize” the pagan celebration of Lupercalia. It centered on mid-February fertility festivals and various forms of decadent behavior.
Endurance of Valentine’s Memory
No matter that love and lives were lost, love and Valentine’s Day have endured over the centuries. Executioners would balk today seeing flowers, candy, cards, dinners out and the many expressions of love they sought to wipe out.
They would even be skeptical at finding a naked cherub — Cupid — launching arrows of love at unsuspecting lovers.
Valentine’s Day is for love of all kinds in this century and celebrating the many and varied ways we express this emotion.
Addie Mellen, 3, of Wakefield, sat with her grandparents Mary and Cliff Moore of New Jersey, eating her ice cream. Her card for her mother had a hand with several different imitation gems on it.
“She’s going to love it,” said her grandmother.
Nearby, Henry Pollok, 4, of Peace Dale, sat with his mother, Vanessa Gibbons. He was making one card for his father and one for his mother, but didn’t want to describe that one.
“It’s a secret and we don’t want to tell,” he said with a laugh, prompting a chuckle from his mother as he glanced to her.
One 14-year-old girl, Flora Meunier, came from Warwick with her younger sister, Ivy, and father, Corey. She said the season is simply a time to say “how much you really truly love someone and how much meaning they have to you in your life.”
