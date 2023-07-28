If you’ve ever attended the Newport Folk Festival over the past few years, chances are that you’ve seen Dan Blakeslee playing his guitar by the entrance and exit. The musician from South Berwick, Maine has become one of the many reasons why the festival is such a special experience, but now he’s getting his due. Along with a few local musicians and bands from around New England, Blakeslee is officially part of the lineup for this year’s edition of the extravaganza. He’s going to be kicking off the final day of the festival on Sunday morning at 11:25 a.m. and it’s bound to be something special. There’s a distinct possibility that he won’t be performing alone, so be prepared to hear his songs being taken to a different level.
We had a talk ahead of the momentous occasion about what initially made him bring his guitar and start playing on the grounds of Fort Adams, his thoughts on this amazing opportunity, a really cool interaction he had with one of the performers a few years ago and a unique album he has plans to unveil next month.
Rob Duguay: What first gave you the idea to start busking at the Newport Folk Festival?
Dan Blakeslee: I don’t really know, to be honest. I started busking on street corners around ‘93 in Maine, Baltimore and Boston and ever since that time I’ve been busking my entire life. I do it when I don’t have gigs and you can still find me on street corners here and there. The first time I went to the Newport Folk Festival, I was so inspired by all the music and I had to break out my guitar. It wasn’t even about the act of busking, I just decided to start playing.
RD: That’s awesome. Going from busking to now playing on the Fort Stage during the last day of this year’s festival, what are your thoughts on it? It must be a dream come true for you.
DB: Oh yeah, without question. I’m still completely in a dream state ever since they asked me to perform on the Fort Stage. I’ve been thirsting for it for so many years and the people at Newport Folk have been so kind to me over the years. They’ve added me to play a couple songs on the smaller stages before, but when they gave me the news for this year I was balling. I’ve just wanted it for so long.
RD: I think it’s great and you most definitely deserve it.
DB: Thanks!
RD: No problem. When you made the announcement on social media that you’re playing the Newport Folk Festival last month, you shared a photo taken by fellow singer-songwriter Joe Purdy of the Irish musician Glen Hansard from The Frames and The Swell Season watching you play on one of the piers during the closing of the festival back in 2016. What was this unique experience like for you? Did you ever get to meet Glen afterwards? It must have been very surreal.
DB: It was completely surreal. I didn’t get to meet Glen afterwards, but I hope to someday. What happened was at the end of the festival that year it was just the stage crews breaking down the equipment, everyone was gone and I stayed until well after dark. Most of my pals had gone downtown and I was waiting for the traffic to die down, so I just broke out my guitar on one of the docks and I started playing. I didn’t see anyone for like a half hour or whatever since everyone was already downtown and everything, but all of a sudden there was a whole bunch of people coming up to one of the other docks near me.
There were a few people who had performed and they were all hopping on a ferry to downtown. Then I saw one of them stop, everyone else was waving for him to get on the boat and it was Glen Hansard. He goes “No, I want to listen.”, so he listened for a song or two, then he goes “Thanks so much mate!” and then he hopped on the boat to go downtown. I was just so thankful that photo was taken.
RD: I think it’s fantastic. I know after the festival you’re actually going to try to do some shows in Ireland, so how has that been coming along?
DB: I’ve been over to Ireland a couple times and I was just so knocked out about how passionate they are about music. I was at a festival in Miltown Malbay and I was at this really loud pub. They were in between acts, this woman said “Hey, can I sing a song a capella?” and all of a sudden it was like you could hear a pin drop. Everyone stopped whatever they were doing, my hairs were standing up on end and I was so blown away by that. I’ve always wanted to play music there and I just went for it this year.
I started booking shows, I have a bunch lined up and I’m still seeking out a few more but I have enough to definitely make the trip over there worthwhile. I know it’s going to be worthwhile no matter what for my soul and that’s the most important thing anyway.
RD: Hopefully if you’re playing at a bar over there a woman will start to do a capella and it’ll be a full circle experience for you.
DB: Right, right, right. Maybe Glen Hansard will show up. (laughs)
RD: Yeah, right? That would be great.
DB: I would love that.
RD: That would be incredible. It’s been a few years since you released a new studio album, so can we expect anything of the sort when it comes to recordings from you in the near future?
DB: I’m going to be releasing an album on August 25 called “Road Hymns” and it’s my first ever solo acoustic album in many years since my art school days back in the early ‘90s. It’s not a studio recording, it’s more like an audio travel log where I’m traveling to all these different places all over New England. I’m recording songs in these places that have been sacred to me and my whole musical career. I recorded one of them in a chapel on an island in Maine called Monhegan Island and I recorded another under a lilac tree at the Arnold Arboretum in Boston where you can hear the birds flying overhead. I also recorded one at Fort Adams, so that’s coming out on August 25.
