NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Although the state and artwork may be small in size, the current Wickford Art Association exhibition “Art of the Ocean State – Small Works” is showcasing the beauty of Rhode Island in a big way.
Wickford Art Association (WAA) Executive Director Maria Masse said the theme was intended to prompt artists to be inspired by Rhode Island with its beautiful coastline, marshlands, historic buildings and beaches. The goal of “Art of the Ocean State – Small Works” is that patrons will be moved to take a little bit of the Ocean State home with them.
“Why is it important to have exhibits that highlight any location? Each place is different and makes its own unique statement,” Masse said. “The light in Iceland, for instance, is different from the light in New England. The sky, the ocean, the buildings are different. Rhode Island is a beautiful, unique location. This exhibit hopes to express that uniqueness. Each artist interprets Rhode Island in their own unique way.”
The exhibition opened last week and will run until July 23. Throughout the exhibition’s run, all of the featured artwork in the exhibition will be on sale and is priced between $30 and $300. Masse said she is hopeful that visitors will find artwork by local artists that speaks to them at a reasonable cost.
“This is a summer show. A time when many visitors come to Wickford,” Masse said. “The show is meant to encourage the public to shop locally. Artworks in this show are intended to be affordable. Either to a seasoned collector to add to their art collection or to a [someone] who is starting their collection.”
WAA’s definition of “Small Works” for this exhibit is 2D or 3D original fine art with a maximum of 14 inches on the longest side with the frame included. Only established artists who are current WAA members were allowed to submit work.
The exhibition was not juried, so having the call of entry being limited to members is not only an exclusive perk of membership, it is a way of assuring quality of the pieces, Masse said. WAA members in all media were invited to submit work until the cap was met of four 3D artists and 33 2D artists.
Before the exhibition opened, all of the artists had to come to the gallery and hang a limited number of pieces. The work had to be displayed in a professional manner, representative of the gallery’s artistic standards. Artists were allowed to fill their assigned exhibit space as they wish, but they were encouraged to have their displayed works be a cohesive group (same type frame, similar subjects, etc.) as organized displays lead to better sales, according to the exhibition’s prospectus.
“Each artist has a different vision for their group of pieces in their space,” Masse said. “We asked the artists to hang their own work for this particular show so they can execute their vision.”
For the artists, Masse wants the WAA members to have an opportunity to connect with other like-minded creatives and to cultivate their following.
“We hope artists will experience being part of a greater community of artists, build and expand their presence in the local arts community and sell work by doing so,” she said.
Masse anticipates that it will be hard for patrons to resist buying one of the pieces they see on display.
“Our hope is that patrons will have the opportunity to enjoy the varied interpretations on the theme and take a bit of the ocean state home with them while supporting artists and art of Rhode Island,” Masse said.
