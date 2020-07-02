(Sponsored Content)
Heightened intelligence? Greater empathy? Better sex? These are just a few of the perks we experience as we age.
In many ways, the world truly becomes your oyster after you turn 50. Life gives you more time to spend with the people you love, explore fulfilling hobbies, and it rewards you with practical wisdom in return for years of hard-earned experience.
So what’s the best way to reap maximum enjoyment from this well-deserved time? It boils down to this: promote optimum health and wellness by focusing on your brain, gut, and body.
You’ve earned the right to feel your best every day. Embrace these five pro tips to help fuel the best years of your life!
1. Power Your Physique with Plant-Based Protein
You may already be familiar with a plant-based diet. But is it all it’s cracked up to be? For many, the answer is a resounding yes. Plant-based meals are a powerhouse of health-boosting nutrition. By increasing your consumption of vegetables, fruits, and healthy oils, you treat your body to a robust menu of antioxidants and their anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, you’ll reap the benefits of additional fiber, which helps to control weight and blood sugar levels.
Do you have to go full vegetarian for optimum health? No. Many people also swear by a Mediterannean diet, which is heavy in vegetables, oils, and seafood. The occasional red meat and glass of wine? No problem. It’s all about moderation in the Mediterannean.
2. Boost Brain Health with Quality Sleep
Remember when a bulldozer for an alarm clock couldn’t get you out of bed? Well, those days are over. After 50, you’ve more than likely discovered a newfound identity as a “morning person.” If you ask us, that’s one of our favorite parts of life after 50. Suddenly, we have more waking hours to spend with friends and family and soak up the best parts of the day.
Even so, it’s crucial to pay close attention to your sleep patterns in order to maintain a healthy brain. Getting enough REM – the sleep stage where dreams take place – serves a crucial role in preserving cognitive function and protecting your memory. Try hitting the sack at the same time each night, limiting stimulants like caffeine, and transforming your bedroom into a sacred space to promote relaxation.
3. Feast on Pre and Pro-biotic Rich Food for a Flourishing Gut
Deep within your body is an entire universe responsible for supercharging your health to newfound levels of function and vitality. In fact, this universe contains trillions of living organisms and houses an incredible 70 percent of your immune system.
We’re talking about your gut, of course, where more than one thousand species of microbes reside - many of which are friendly bacteria brimming with potent health benefits and immune-boosting ammunition.
As we age, it becomes more essential than ever to support a flourishing microbiome with probiotics. These are live bacteria (and sometimes yeasts) that contribute to a healthy and diverse gut microbiome, support the digestive system, boost nutrient absorption and supercharge the immune system. When you consume foods rich with probiotics, you’re sending billions of supportive warriors straight into your gut! But these friendly bacteria do more than just boost your body’s immune system - they also support high energy levels, promote healthy detoxification, and encourage glowing skin.
4. Fuel Optimum Health with Perennial
There’s no doubt about it. Good nutrition unlocks the door to a healthier body, gut, and brain. If we’re being honest, though, we often don’t have time every day to cook up a plant-based feast filled with complete proteins and a probiotic punch. That’s why we love Perennial, a plant-based beverage that tastes as good as it makes us feel.
The team at Perennial spent years innovating a beverage designed to fuel optimum health for the brain, gut, and body in people over 50. The result? By combining the natural power of plants with essential nutrients for this specific stage in our lives, they’ve achieved the perfect formula for sustaining peak energy levels, improving cognitive function, and strengthening our bodies.
What’s in each bottle? Only the good stuff. Perennial boasts brain-boosting DHA Omega-3’s, gut-enhancing prebiotic fiber, and 11 essential vitamins and minerals. This just might be your new go-to delicious daily supplement for maximum health and vitality.
6. Exercise for Brain Health
With each passing year, our crystallized intelligence increases. That means we improve our ability to make practical use of our vast knowledge bank and life experiences. And a fantastic way to promote this sharp mental edge is through physical exercise.
You may already have a workout regimen that helps maintain a strong body, and did you know that while keeping your heart healthy, consistent exercise can also stimulate the development of new brain cells? A study conducted by British Journal of Sports Medicine confirmed the benefits of exercise on brain health after the age of 50. According to their research, aerobic exercise improves cognitive function, while resistance training supports our executive function and memory faculties.
You’ve earned the right to feel your best every day. Incorporate these steps into your daily routine and your brain, body, and gut will thank you.
