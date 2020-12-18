You’ve heard this a lot over the past few months, but COVID-19 has changed everything in our society since it shut it all down in March. Think about how restaurants have been functioning, how avoiding crowds has become the norm and how entertainment has been turned upside down, with it all becoming virtual. These changes are all happening on both a national and local level. Along with everything else, Rhode Island’s independent breweries are feeling the effects of the pandemic while adapting and finding different ways to thrive.
Whalers Brewing on 1174 Kingstown Road in Wakefield has been doing a unique campaign where seven of their employees are each on a different-colored coaster. The first person to find and collect them all in package stores and restaurants in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut will win a $200 night out to any establishment where Whalers’ beer is on tap.
“We came up with the coaster game last year as a fun way to get everyone involved while also supporting local businesses,” says co-founder and head brewer Josh Dunlap. “People had a blast with it, so for 2020 we decided to get four times the coasters to spread across not only our home state, but Connecticut and Massachusetts as well, so now our neighbors can play too. It’s certainly a crazy year here at Whalers, but overall we want the focus to be on everyone’s favorite bars, restaurants and the people who work there who continue to take the brunt of the downturn. We’re very much looking forward to the party when all of this is over.”
Over at Sons of Liberty Beer & Spirits, which is up the street from Whalers on 1425 Kingstown Road, they have been utilizing a curbside pickup option for people to purchase their libations while also making their own hand sanitizer. It’s been a big help since they’ve had to close their tasting room to abide by the pandemic guidelines.
“When COVID-19 hit, we at Sons of Liberty realized we had a big opportunity and responsibility to help our state,” Marketing Director Bryan Picard explains about the transition to hand sanitizer. “As a distillery, we have the ability to make hand sanitizer, and we had the available hands to do it with the closing of the tasting room. Within a couple weeks, we had approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to produce hand sanitizer in accordance with a World Health Organization formula. The most difficult aspect of the operation was procuring supplies, specifically jugs and spray bottles for packaging, as supply chains were hit hard. Everyone on our team eagerly stepped in to help produce and package so that we could host a couple community sanitizer giveaways as well as donate to first responders, health care workers and senior homes across the state.”
“We also received many generous donations from local community members and businesses, which enabled us to find more supplies and continue donating as much hand sanitizer as we could,” he added. “We’ve since honed in our process and currently have a steady supply of sanitizer available.”
At Shaidzon Beer on 141 Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston, the weather has been the biggest obstacle. Their objective has been all about maximizing the amount of space they have available in order to stay in business and have folks enjoy a pint in an outdoor setting without freezing their butts off.
“The number one biggest thing for us that we’ve had to adjust to is doing our on-site business 100% outside,” co-founder Chip Samson said about the brewery’s adapting to COVID. “We’ve been used to a mix in the warmer times of the year between inside and outside, but we were certainly used to being inside by Thanksgiving. We’ve been rocking past Thanksgiving into December with patio heaters at every table and fire pits to help with some warmth. It’s been a lot of work, time and money, but it’s what we need to be doing to keep rolling the best we can. We expanded our beer garden to three times the physical space, but added only twice the seating capacity. We knew we needed the added space to help our business and that it would allow us to keep things safely spread out for COVID-19 safety per the state’s rules and our own comfort zone.”
Much like Shaidzon, Grey Sail Brewing on 63 Canal Street in Westerly has also been operating an outdoor beer garden, which they’ve had open when the weather is suitable. Along with the winter climate, they’ve also had to deal with the fluctuating business of the bars and restaurants who have their beer on tap and a can shortage that’s been affecting the entire industry.
“We’re looking forward to a new year and 2020 obviously didn’t turn out how we expected it to be like back in March before the pandemic hit,” owner Jennifer Brinton said. “We definitely got through the summer OK and local support was key for that. The bars and restaurants who are our key customers were also vital to us making it through the summer. Going into this winter, it’s very difficult with bars and restaurants suffering. This trickles up to the suppliers, which we are, so it’s been a struggle not just for us, but for everybody.”
“For the most part, the brewing industry is probably not much different than any other industry with what everyone is going through in their own way,” she added. “Specific to the brewing industry, one obstacle I think we’re all hitting right now is the availability of aluminum cans. The supply chain is very tight right now and everybody is being allocated certain amounts based on what they used to purchase, so that’s a challenge right now to navigate.”
Both LineSider Brewing on 1485 South County Trail in East Greenwich and Tilted Barn Brewery on 1 Hemsley Place in Exeter were contacted to see how they’ve been faring, but were unavailable for comment by press time. Via social media, it’s evident that both of their taprooms are open with an assortment of beers on tap along with curbside pickup available for those looking to make a quick run. The holiday season often brings a proper amount of responsible drinking, and with the amount of stress we’ve been put through this year, most of us could use a drink or two. When you’re going out to purchase some beer or pre-made cocktails, make sure to choose local and support one of Rhode Island’s many great breweries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.