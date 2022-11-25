PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Burbage Theatre Company’s production of “Sense and Sensibility” is a mix of hits and misses.
Jane Austen’s original work, published in 1811, was gently satirical; it pointed out absurdities in social behaviors of the time, not the least of which was the need for women, if they were to survive, to marry for money. She also opined about the value of sense — being rational — over sensibility, which meant operating on feelings and romantic impressions.
The play is based on Austen’s novel but has been refreshed by playwright Kate Hamill. Although she keeps the 1800s timeframe, she takes a more contemporary approach to the sense vs. sensibility concept. She also raises the satire and absurdity several degrees, exaggerating characters’ personalities and predicaments.
Burbage’s production has a grip on the satire, but the emotional heart of the story nearly slips away until Act II’s closing scenes.
Act I is all about setting up multiple relationships, principally the one among the Dashwood sisters, left in dire financial straits after the death of their father. A brother, John, got the family fortune, because women — not even the widowed Mrs. Dashwood — could inherit. Moreover, John’s conniving wife doesn’t want him to “provide for” his siblings and mother, even though that’s what the late Mr. Dashwood intended.
So everyone sets out to find eligible, wealthy suitors. Elinor, the sensible oldest daughter, quietly pines after a nice guy. Marianne, the middle daughter, is guided by her senses and falls for a charming cad. Margaret, the youngest, observes the pursuit in preparation for her own entry into the marrying fray.
A large number of characters add to the story, and supporting cast members play two or sometimes three roles, a practice the playwright encourages; gender of actor and character don’t have to match.
The cast and director Madison Cook–Hines put a lot of energy into creating humorous characters, and there are several entertainingly absurd or snarky portrayals, but few feel authentic. Satire needs that hook to reality or we won’t care about the characters.
At the close of Act II, when — do we need a spoiler alert? — the older Dashwood sisters find happiness, we feel a twinge of emotion. A jubilant scene between Elinor, portrayed by Catia, and Marina Tejada as Marianne, is well played.
So is one in which Willoughby, the cad who deceived Marianne, explains his behavior, and we feel another twinge, this time of compassion. Actor Jake Clarke is pretty convincing.
One of the more memorable scenes has nothing to do with satire or heart: It’s a kaleidoscopic staging of dancers at a ball, swirling around the stage, coupling and separating, and it’s quite beautiful.
Performances of Kate Hamill’s “Sense and Sensibility” continue through Dec. 11 at Burbage Theatre, located at 59 Blackstone Ave in Pawtucket. Tickets are $30 general admission, $15 for high school students who are eligible for free admission when rush tickets are available. For tickets or information on COVID protocols, visit www.burbagetheatre.org.
Three more plays will complete Burbage Theatre’s 11th season. They are:
“The Oldest Profession” by Paula Vogel (Jan. 26 – Feb. 19), presented in partnership with Women’sWorkRI. As Ronald Reagan enters the White House, five aging practitioners of the oldest profession are faced with a diminishing clientele, increased competition for their niche market, and aching joints. With wit, compassion, and humor, they struggle to find and learn new tricks as they fight to stay in the Life.
RI premiere of “Witch,” by Jen Silverman (March 16 - April 9) The fate of the world is at stake in this smart modern fable based on a Jacobean drama. When the emotionally conflicted son of the local lord and an ambitious newcomer come into conflict, help arrives in the guise of the Devil himself. But while these two young men take advantage of the Devil’s bargain to accomplish their own questionable ends, someone else in town stands her ground: Elizabeth, an outcast whom everyone believes to be a witch.
The Rhode Island premiere of “Red Velvet” by Lolita Chakrabarti (May 11 - June 4) At the Theatre Royal, Covent Garen, in 1833, Edmund Kean, the greatest actor of his generation, has collapsed on stage while playing Othello. A young black American actor has been asked to take over the role. But as the public riots in the streets over the abolition of slavery, how will the cast, critics and audience react to the revolution taking place in the theatre? Lolita Chakrabarti’s play creates imagined experiences based on the little-known, but true, story of Ira Aldridge, an African-American actor who, in the 19th century, built an incredible reputation on the stages of London and Europe.
