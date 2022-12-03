WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Going to watch “A Christmas Story” at the Contemporary Theater lures an audience to let out that a child within who escapes through the laughs and memories this plays draws out.
The play is set in 1940 and CTC designer Rebecca Magnotta almost instantaneously connects to that bygone era. The glitz and glam of the decades earlier were replaced with styles that were simple, wholesome and sentimental, including patterns that were uncomplicated florals.
The scene inside the theater, whose main stage predominantly becomes both a living room and kitchen, captures a 1930s-looking stove having a white porcelain enamel with an ice box on one side and a cooktop and a storage area beneath the cooktop. Frying pans of various sizes are hung above.
It is a cozy scene for any audience leaving the 2022 Main Street in Wakefield just a few steps away. It’s also a bleak time in Holman Indiana, where nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his family live.
It is based in Hammond, Indiana, with its population of about 70,000 in 1940, and Ralphie wants a Red Ryder BB gun. He is inspired by the 1938 fictional western comic character Red Ryder, also the star of a popular comic strip that eventually inspired three films.
In an era that did not have the blood and guts of video games and today’s television shows and graphic movies, westerns were inspirations to young boys like Ralphie. CTC captures this age of innocence very well in a story about children, youth, dreams, pranks and even a family with some humorous dysfunctions and quirkiness.
Nine-year-old John Philip Daly-House, who plays Ralphie, brings out a quiet, but determined, portrayal of every child who has a dream of wanting that ONE toy or gift they repeat over and over and over.
For Ralphie, it’s the BB gun, named after this fictional character whose poster hangs in Ralphie’s bedroom in a loft over the theater’s main stage.
In a frequent exacting reference to its sleekness and high quality, the gun is a “carbine-action two hundred-shot range model air rifle, with a shock-proof high-adventure combination trail compass and sundial set right in the stock.”
In today’s world of mass murders and gun violence, someone on a stage pining after a gun seems a bit out of place.
Yet, that’s not how it was in the 1930s and 1940s, a subtle reminder to the audience of how a rite of passage to owning a gun has become a fearful thought of killing today.
Keeping with the tone of yesteryear when a young boy having a BB gun did not seem taboo, there were simply frequent admonitions from his mother (MJ Daly) and teacher Mrs. Shields (Meryn Flynn) “you will shoot your eye out.”
No one was worried about him taking it to a school, mall or Walmart to threaten violence.
There wasn’t a concern for the mere fact of having one invites skepticism by neighbors in a politically correct society wondering what was wrong with his parents for allowing it.
Instead, the audience just sees in that time gone by a strong parental and in loco parentis concern for injury and they were both brave enough to tell a kid in a common-sense way that a toy dearly wanted could hurt him.
There was not one mention of others getting hurt or threatened.
The intrepid Ralphie, though, continues to find strategies for people to hear about his desire. Some even show him emulating in fantasy, as kids do their heroes, Red Ryder and saving the family from marauders.
This wandering tale about Ralphie, his quest, his relationships with friends and the entire cocoon of being in the Midwest in 1940 comes most by actor Ron Giles who plays older Ralphie narrating a look back on this memorable Christmas.
With artistic flare, CTC Director Matt Fraza brings out an often gruff personality in Ralphie’s father, known simply as “The Old Man” (Paul C Kassabian). Fraza accents that contrast to show him giving Ralphie the BB gun as a Christmas present and the last present to be unwrapped.
As tough as his father comes across in different scenes, especially his cursing while fixing the furnace and being chased by neighbors’ hounds that eventually steal his much-sought-after turkey for Christmas dinner, his soft side also emerges.
He gets gooey over winning a leg lamp with fishnet stockings, his longing for tasty turkey dinners and interplay with his wife at the end talking about their Christmas celebration after having to eat duck after dogs decide on having his dinner.
Yes, there are plots and subplots throughout that any discerning eye can see. Watchers can even play Rorschach as in the inkblots in projective psychological testing of what someone thinks they see in subtle or undefined patterns.
CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown chose the right approach for the presentation of humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir, “In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash,” and its ever-popular 1983 film adaptation as “A Christmas Story.”
We have reviewed this CTC preview before audiences - opening night is this weekend - because this classic brings many local children in different character roles who make so much of the play real.
These kids and this story should find a place on theater-goers’ calendars sometime between now and Dec. 23 for the two-hour performance.
If there’s an opportunity for improvement in this early run, narrator Giles should be sitting in a fireplace scene like an FDR fireside chat rather than some out-of-place desk or just standing about the stage seeming to have no place to be.
He doesn’t need a book to consult for his lines, just some good old improvisation will bring the right added touch with his eyes constantly communicating to an audience perhaps even more than his words spoken.
In his deep and sonorous resonating voice he spins a tale in a straightforward, engaging, honest and animated way about events of his youth still so important.
“It was a very good Christmas because we had love and we had each other,” he ends the play saying. At the very least that is the very most to be asked whether in the past or the present.
The play runs until December 23 and for more information call the box office at 401-218-0282 or visit the theater website at http://contemporarytheatercompany.com.
