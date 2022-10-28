SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s a play that mocks the “woke” political attitudes today and also gives traditional Pilgrim-and-Indian school plays a different twist. Welcome to “The Thanksgiving Play.”
This production, running at The Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield until November 12, is about three white teachers writing an elementary school play to celebrate November’s Native American Heritage Month with some infusion about the myth of the first Thanksgiving. All good, so far.
In the next step, things quickly turn bad. Their good intentions frequently turn bad. It seemed logical to hire an actress — based on how she looked like an American Indian — to help out.
Problem - She wasn’t an American Indian. So much for the consulting help.
“So we’re four white people, making a culturally sensitive First Thanksgiving for Native American Heritage Month? Oh my Goddess,” Logan says in the play that challenges the “woke” ideology around attention to important facts and issues, especially those regarding racial and social justice.
The production has characters stumbling over each other to comply with the liberal ideology of political correctness that continues to box them and produce unintended opposite effects.
In another scene, the character Jaxton — an amateur actor and devoted yoga practitioner — puts it: “Start with this pile of jagged facts and misguided governmental policies and historical stereotypes about race and then turn all that into something beautiful.”
It’s a reference to a mason jar he gave a person, calling it a water bottle, yet it was made from broken glass windows in housing projects. He goes down the political correctness hole once again.
Jaxton always sets his intention for the day, and later in the show, he’ll head to a far corner of the stage to meditate about privilege.
Looking at these subtle and not-so-cleverly hidden juxtapositions, show Director Tammy Brown laughed.
“I want liberal folks in South County to cringe a bit and laugh a lot,” she said, knowing that as the theater’s creative director she has a strong voice in the selection of plays produced.
Sending up a whole feast of social issues, the play also highlights the culture of 17th Century colonialism and how it just simply would have a tough time surviving today.
This bitingly funny production roasts everything right, wrong, and woke in America.
“It’s one of best liberal satires from the left that satires the left,” Brown said, hinting at the reasons behind the playwright’s intentions for crafting the double-entendre political message.
“The Thanksgiving Play” was author Larissa Fasthorse’s response to constantly being told her plays couldn’t be produced because they included at least one Indigenous character and theaters thought that they couldn’t find Native American actors for the roles.
In response, FastHorse challenged herself to write a play about Native American issues that excluded that casting difficulty — enter “The Thanksgiving Play.” She created characters who are white trying to write and produce a play about Native Americans with no input from them.
“The Thanksgiving Play” underscores also the hidden problem of finding and portraying a realistic sense of the time centuries later and when a new ethos governs.
In other words, it’s a distorted looking glass
The main characters find difficulty devising a play that authentically represents Native Americans in a way that completely avoids any whiff of cultural appropriation or unintentional misrepresentation.
From this awkwardness, FastHorse — a playwright from South Dakota and member of the Sicangu Lakota Nation — found the comedic approach best.
It turned her 2015-released production into one of the most currently produced plays in America these days wrapped in cultural and political examinations of a lack of diversity in the dominant values of the culture.
The CTC production is the first time this show has appeared on a Rhode Island stage.
This spring, the show has its Broadway premiere. It will be directed by Rachel Chavkin at the Hayes Theater. With this production, FastHorse will be the first female Native American playwright produced on Broadway.
“I love the way this play tackles tough issues like Native representation in media, diversity in casting, white privilege and more, but with an unbelievable sense of humor,” said Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.