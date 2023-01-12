PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “Jagged Little Pill,” a musical inspired by Alanis Morissette’s 1995 album of the same name, is on its first national tour, with a stop Jan. 17-22 at the Providence Performing Arts Center.
And the one question actor Lauren Chanel hears no matter where the tour goes is, “How are they making these songs into a musical?”
Morissette’s introspective lyrics on “Jagged Little Pill” explore emotions that run the gamut from joy to anger, angst, disappointment and finally, wisdom. Writer Diablo Cody worked them into a story about a troubled American family facing a host of challenges — and won a Tony Award for her work.
Chanel plays Frankie, the adopted, Black, sexually-questioning daughter of a white couple, Mary Jane and Steve Healy. Although the family looks “perfect” from the outside, Mary Jane — played by Heidi Blickenstaff, reprising her role from the Broadway production — is struggling with addiction after a car accident and trauma from her past. There are marital problems; a teenage son, Nick, is feeling the pressure of expectations from his parents; and racism is an issue in their predominantly white Connecticut community.
“It’s a roller coaster,” Chanel says of the story. “But we kick off with ‘All I Really Want,’ a really popular song that shows the dynamics of the Healy family.” The song begins, “Do I stress you out?” before asking questions that could apply to the family’s situations.
To ward against superficiality, Cody, the writer, strove for accuracy in the characters’ experiences. The cast takes up the effort by being “very deliberate about our words, movements and actions,” Chanel says.
Her character, Frankie, is in “a constant battle to know her true self,” Chanel explains. Her effort is represented in “Hand in My Pocket,” with lyrics, “And what it all comes down to/ Is that I haven’t got it all figured out just yet.”
Frankie also deals with romantic liaisons and breakups, cueing “You Oughta Know,” with the angry words, “And I’m here, to remind you/ Of the mess you left when you went away.”
Chanel has 11 emotional songs in the show, accompanied by an on-stage rock band. She takes care to drink lots of water and “do things I like. That gives me a boost of energy.”
Arguably, doing things she likes includes being cast in her first national tour. “I didn’t think I’d be here at 22,” she says, “traveling, exploring new cities. It’s like a drug!”
However, she has spent her young life preparing for the work, graduating from a performing arts high school in her native Georgia and beginning studies at age 15 with AGI Entertainment, a Marietta, GA., talent development agency.
As for the question of how “Jagged Little Pill” the musical reflects Morrissette’s album, she says, “It’s an emotional journey, very raw, very honest, like the music …. Get ready for a ride.”
“Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” is on stage Jan. 17-22 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $38-$99 and available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-2787, or by visiting www.ppacri.org.
