PROVIDENCE, R.I. — I think of “Sueño,” Trinity Repertory Company’s current production, as a stir-fry of a play.
It’s funny, with all manner of comic styles mixed in: sight gags, slapstick, burlesque, situational and gallows humor. Those are the many vegetables.
Mixed in are nuggets of wisdom as the characters ask questions about the meaning of life, or a father tries to reconcile his love for a son who has done terrible things. That’s the tofu or, if you prefer, another protein.
The special sauce is the work of the actors, who bring 17th century characters to life. All together, it’s delicious.
“Sueño” is playwright José Rivera’s adaptation of Pedro Calderón de la Barca’s 1635 play “Life Is a Dream.” It tells the story of King Basilio who locked up his son, Segismundo, at birth because astrologers predicted, “He’ll be a monster … a cruel, tyrannical king,” Basilio says.
Twenty-five years later, Basilio is having second thoughts about that decision, so he decides to release Segismundo and see what happens. If the young man behaves well, he keeps his freedom. If not, he goes back to his solitary jail.
Rivera’s adaptation keeps the 17th century setting. That gives costume designer Shahrzad Mazaheri license to create wonderfully elaborate outfits: doublets, full sleeves and ballooning breeches for the men; tight bodices and full skirts for the women; loads of sparkle for both. The clothes are an attraction in themselves.
However, Rivera contemporizes the dialogue in places and references modern concepts. One character, for example, tells another to “Give me a break!” There is a reference to earning less than minimum wage, and stars being like “the dandruff of Zeus.” Was dandruff a word in the 1600s? The verbal juxtaposition is often a source of humor.
Director Tatyana-Marie Carlo takes one more step into modernity by presenting the play as if it were a telenovela, a Spanish soap opera, and it is a good fit for the old story and the new language. Trinity audiences see the actors portraying both the “Sueño” characters and briefly the “real” people; the backstage crew also is visible.
Under Carlo’s direction, everyone in the cast goes emotional full-throttle as befits a soap opera, but almost imperceptibly tones things down for meaningful moments, those nuggets of wisdom.
Anne Scurria sets the performance benchmark characteristically high as King Basilio; she is hilarious but also heartfelt. Catia, a resident artist at Burbage Theatre Company making her debut at Trinity Rep, is a center of attention as Rosaura, heroine of a sub-plot in which she seeks revenge on a man who has wronged her.
Equally watchable are Alfredo Antillon as the conniving Astolfo and Jihan Haddad as Estrella, whose characters are cousins and competing heirs to Basilio’s throne. Haddad, in a hoop skirt, proves herself a master of physical comedy, second only to Andrew Gombas as Clarin, Rosaura’s feckless – and funny – companion.
Daniel Duque-Estrada is a combination of fierce and pitiable as the imprisoned Segismundo, while Rudy Cabrera brings humanity to his role as Clotaldo, the only person with whom Segismundo has had contact all the years of his imprisonment. Victor Neto and Arturo Puentes cannot be overlooked even though their roles as soldiers are small.
“Sueño” is farce with enough substance to make a point or two about what is important in life, about concepts like honor and justice, and about appreciating happiness when we have it. Go find more meaning, and you’ll have fun doing it.
Performances of “Sueño” continue through May 8 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 351-4242, or online at www.trinityrep.com/sueno.
