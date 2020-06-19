Like many businesses in South County, local art galleries are beginning to gradually reopen, and with them, new art pieces created during the pandemic are met with a public eagerly awaiting to consume such art.
In North Kingstown, the Wickford Art Association, which first reopened on May 13, has had its current exhibit on display both online and in person, and according to Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon, things have been “so far, so good.”
“We have actually been busier than anticipated with walk-in traffic to view our current exhibits,” Gagnon said. “We’re finding that the feedback from the public is that they really appreciate that we are open and also that we’ve placed safety restrictions and have posted those restrictions clearly.”
Gagnon has made sure they’ve kept within the guidelines so that guests to the gallery can go out and view pieces while still feeling safe.
“We have followed the state guidelines in terms of requiring our staff, volunteers and visitors to all be wearing masks and we have signage regarding social distancing within the space and we’ve also even gone as far as to limit the number of participants in our classes to make sure that we are well below the threshold for social gatherings,” Gagnon said. “The folks who have visited to view the artwork in particular have really expressed the relief that they’re able to kind of go about and do a bit more of their normal activities by coming in and doing the walk through and seeing the art and all of that. It seems like folks are lonely and tired of being cooped up, so it’s been nice. I actually have found that some of the visitors have been lingering even longer than in the past, just standing around and talking to one another, standing around and talking to us, so that’s been really nice to, to have that level of interaction has been really great after so much isolation that we’ve all experienced.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has already cost the Wickford Art Association their marque event of the year, the annual Wickford Art Festival, which has been canceled for the first time in its 58 year history, but as of now, the rest of the gallery’s exhibits are on schedule for the rest of the year, and all will be featured as both in-person and virtual galleries, something which the WAA introduced back in March when the pandemic first took off.
“The ‘March Into Art’ was the exhibit that was up at the point where the state shut down, so at the point where the state shut down and we had to close the gallery doors, we began basically launching every single exhibit also as a virtual exhibit, so ‘March Into Art’ became a virtual exhibit for over a month,” Gagnon said, adding it is still available for viewing on their website.
Their next exhibit, titled “Fur, Fins and Feathers” was done entirely virtual until their May 13 opening, and the current exhibit, the “Juried Artist Member Invitational,” which features pieces form seven of the gallery’s juried artist members, or JAMs for short, is the first to be both in person and virtual from the start.
“The work is pretty terrific,” Gagnon said. “Each of the seven artists has about 15 feet of exhibit space that they could basically fill as much or as little as they desired, so it is a pretty eclectic grouping of pieces, but a great opportunity for individuals to show more than one to three pieces, which is really the limit for the vast majority of our shows.”
A juried artist membership is considered the highest level of membership at the WAA.
“So we have two different levels of membership at the Wickford Art Association: we have our general artist members, and that’s really the category that everybody fits into unless they wish to go through a juried process, which happens once a year and that is basically a situation where artists bring in a body of their work, a grouping of samples in a particular medium, in a single medium, and they ask to become a juried artist member in that medium, so it’s kind of a higher level of membership that also includes additional benefits, one of the benefits being that these juried artist embers can participate in these sorts of exhibits,” Gagnon said.
JAMs are selected at random via a drawing annually to participate, and this year’s exhibit features four photo artists, a rising faction within the association’s ranks.
“We find that the photography contingent among our membership has been increasing steadily and it’s very interesting to see the diversity of the work among the four photographers, and then we have three artists who are mainly painters but we have one who her work is more collage oriented and she also dabbles a bit in photography,” Gagnon said.
So far, artists have enjoyed having both the in-person and virtual galleries according to Gagnon, who says the virtual element gives artists the opportunity to be exposed to a greatly larger audience.
“So far I’ve had very positive feedback from the artists as well as the public in terms of the virtual galleries being there,” Gagnon said. “It does take an awful lot of time to get them set up and loaded and all of the technical aspects of having that there, but everybody feels that the work becomes so much more accessible to the public not only locally, but if you have friends and family halfway across the country who may not have had the opportunity to see your work in the Wickford gallery in the past, they can go to the website and they can see it, so it is broadening the opportunity for our artists to have exposure nationally and globally and they really have appreciated that fact.”
The current exhibit runs through Sunday and will be followed by the annual “Art of the Ocean State” exhibit, which showcases works from both member and non-member artists in all mediums inspired by the state of Rhode Island. The exhibit is being juried by painter, sketcher and photographer William Heydt and opens up on June 26 at 6:30 p.m., with the Wickford Art Association accepting pieces by appointment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 23 and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 24 and 25.
Over in South Kingstown, the South County Art Association is preparing to open its doors for the first time since March when they debut their exhibit “Giving art a voice” in person on June 25 at 1 p.m. The exhibit, which can be seen virtually on their website, will run through July 18 and, as Executive Director Kathleen Carland explained, is inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the Black Lives Matter move and protests happening across the country.
“The idea of it is that we are all experiencing all of these changes at the same time and everything is reflective of those changes, so what began as an opportunity for artists to give their voice on the pandemic has now evolved to giving their voice to this nationwide experience that we’re having with Black Lives Matter and all of these changes that we are seeing right before our eyes, so we are excited to be able to give artists an opportunity to communicate their deepest thoughts and feelings and artwork about any and all of these things,” Carland said. “It was designed to not only have a work of art submitted, but they were going to and did submit up to 50 words about the piece and what their thoughts and feelings and inspiration for it were, so it was really a chance for people to express artistically what some of the challenges were with the COVID shutdown.”
The process for reopening started a couple weeks back, according to Carland, who added that during the closure the SCAA installed new floors and painted the walls of their Kingston gallery to update its look. They also have masks and hand sanitizer available, courtesy of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Director Joe Viele.
“Viele and his staff have just been amazing (helping out) everyone in the local business community, non-profits included, so we’ve gotten disinfectant through them, we’ve gotten hand sanitizer,” Carland said. “We also buy our hand sanitizer from Sons of Liberty, so we really feel very prepared and very excited.”
The SCAA will require the same precautions as every other business reopening, and has gradually been growing its pottery, photography and film classes when allowed by the state, with Carland hoping they’ll be able to admit more people in Phase III.
In the meantime, the SCAA has taken a page out of the restaurants’ playbooks in relation to their pottery members, introducing a sort of curbside drop-off and pick up, where sculpters can come by and pick up their clay and then bring it back to have it glazed and fired in the kiln before picking up the finished product, and now have gradually been allowing members back into the facility’s pottery studio.
“We started a couple of weeks ago with a very limited schedule,” Carland said. “One person in the wheel room, which normally has 10 wheels and can normally support 10 to 15 people, we had one person and we had one person in the glaze room, that’s how we’ve gone the last couple of weeks. We’re just going to add one person this week, leading up to July 1, which is hopefully the beginning of Phase III and in Phase III we will be able to offer the pottery classes with the six foot social distancing.”
The SCAA has suffered losses as well, having to cancel their planned April exhibit and members’ show as well as postponing the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) Statewide Fellowship Recipients Exhibition to September.
“With the gallery, well everything’s different,” Carland said. “The drop-off again, it is a scheduled drop-off, so people are notified about how to sign up for their particular time to come so that we don’t have too many people in the gallery at once. The gallery looks great, we’ve done a lot of work in there so it’s really primed and ready with the floors having been done again and a lot of work’s been (done).”
While they still wait to fully open, the SCAA is offering a Fresh Air Summer Series of classes conducted outside in tents on the SCAA property or other locations. More information on the classes and how to sign up can be found on their website, southcountyart.org.
Once open, the SCAA’s gallery hours will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, while the WAA is open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and their indoor/outdoor open studio is open Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., with a $2 admission for members and $5 for non-members. For more information on the WAA, visit their website at wickfordart.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.