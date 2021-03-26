These days it’s incredibly important to have a positive impact on your community. In these times of uncertainty, those who are able have been making donations, putting on events or creating fundraisers to support folks. To help out its East Greenwich community, The Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street is starting a few initiatives. The venue has started a special event titled Meals For Reels to get folks to start eating at the restaurants in the neighborhood they call home. It’ll also put on its sixth annual summer theater camp as well as a non-musical summer theater camp and spring youth theater after-school classes.
As part of Meals For Reels, the Odeum will be hosting a free screening of the ‘90s classic flick Reality Bites on May 1. Attendees can score two free tickets to the screening by bringing in a receipt of $20 or more from any restaurant that is participating in the campaign and can redeem their tickets to the screening at the Box Office. These restaurants include Greenwich Bay Gourmet & Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille on 50 Cliff Street, Tavern on Main on 50 Main Street, Rasa on 149 Main Street, the Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar on 240 Main Street, The Patio on 431 Main Street and Ritrovo on 1050 Main Street. Those who attend the screening will also receive a promotional packet containing coupons from each participating restaurant, which is a value of approximately $70. Capacity for the movie screening will be limited and people are encouraged to get their free pair of tickets in advance by emailing a photo of their restaurant receipt to info@greenwichodeum.com. The Odeum will then email the tickets once the receipt is received.
“Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greenwich Odeum and Main Street restaurants relied on each other a lot,” Greenwich Odeum General Manager Amanda Ronchi said. “Our patrons would dine out on Main Street before our shows and sometimes go out for drinks afterwards. We encouraged them to visit Main Street restaurants and the restaurants did the same for us. We know that everyone has been struggling for the past year and wanted to do something to help our local restaurants. Meals for Reels will hopefully give our local restaurants a boost during these challenging times.”
When it comes to their spring after-school classes and summer camps, the Odeum has a lot to offer. The spring program will consist of two classes: “Scenes From the 1990s,” which started this past Tuesday, and “Improv, Storytelling and Props,” which will be starting on Mondays, with the first class happening on March 29. Each class will be taking place on a weekly basis until the school year ends. The sixth annual summer camp will be hosted by the Odeum and the North Kingstown-based organization Experiments in Theater, and it’ll run from Aug. 2 to Aug. 14. The camp features a tech camp for those who are looking to work behind the scenes and will culminate with two full-scale performances of “Shrek the Musical Jr.”
For those who aren’t into musicals, there will be a non-musical version of the summer camp happening for the first time from Aug. 16 to 20. This will culminate with two full-scale performances of “Charlotte’s Web” to close out the summer programs.
“We’re so excited to see how our summer program at the Odeum has grown and evolved over the past six years,” says Valerie Remillard, owner of Experiments in Theater and Director of all Odeum theater classes. “I’m touched by the enthusiastic response from families, both this year and last year, that has resulted in our camps selling out. In addition to watching the quality of the performances improve, I’m really proud of the attitude of the returning participants, who seem to recognize and appreciate the values of the program. We want everyone to feel like they are contributing something valuable and we emphasize collaboration, kindness, hard work and fun! We get a nice mix of returning and new participants every summer and we’ve been doing this long enough that some of our most loyal campers get invited to return as staff.”
The Odeum strictly plans on ensuring all of the participants are safe during the programs and showcases. COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rhode Island Department of Health will be adhered to at all times.
“Last year it was all new to us,” Rochi adds. “We spent countless hours developing a safety control plan solely for our Summer Camp. We were able to successfully complete the two-week camp without incident and with live performances at the end. We felt it was important to give the kids an opportunity to experience some normalcy after months of being stuck at home. We are excited to host the program again this year in an extended format.”
For everything you need to know about Meals For Reels, log on to greenwichodeum.com/meals-for-reels. If you’re looking to have your child take part in either or both of the spring after-school classes and summer camps, log on to greenwichodeum.com/eit-2021. Both are great opportunities to help the Odeum support its local community — and you and your whole family can have a fun time while doing it.
