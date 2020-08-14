Connecticut vocalist Greg Sherrod is one of the hardest working musicians in New England. He’s consistently performing gigs mostly between his home state and Rhode Island while on an endless quest to find the perfect combination of blues, soul and rock n’ roll music. Sherrod has also shared the stage with the likes of King’s X, Booker T. Jones, Tower Of Power and many others throughout his career. On top of that, he’s the former leader of the house band at the Newport Blues Cafe on 286 Thames Street in “The City By The Sea”. At The Andrea near Misquamicut Beach in Westerly, Sherrod will be showing off his musical talents for a socially distanced and safe show on August 20.
We had a conversation ahead of the show about what he was up to while keeping himself safe from COVID-19, a new album he has out, New Haven vs. Providence pizza and what people can expect from his upcoming performance.
Rob Duguay: Being a full-time musician, how did you keep busy while quarantined over the past few months?
Greg Sherrod: I have a teaching business, I’m a classically trained singer and I’ve been teaching people how to sing for about 10 years. My lessons were always in person until everyone started quarantining and when that happened I moved everything over to teaching virtually.
RD: How was it like making that transition?
GS: One of my students is an airline pilot who flies all over the world, so we started doing lessons through Facebook messenger about a year ago. I just moved everyone else over to the same system I had the pilot in and it worked out great.
RD: That’s great. Back in March, a few weeks after the pandemic hit, you put out a new album titled Do You Feel It? with your band The Greg Sherrod Music Company. There’s a dynamic mix of rock, blues and soul that’s present, so where was it recorded, who produced it and what’s your vision behind this record?
GS: It was recorded at the Lakewest Recording Studio in West Greenwich and I produced it. When I was younger, I was a studio rat at this place called Trod Nossel Productions in Wallingford, CT. The people there taught me everything I needed to know about how to put together a record. My concept behind it was to basically find that perfect line between blues, soul and rock n’ roll.
RD: From listening to it, there’s definitely a party vibe that’s there and I bet if you played it for a bunch of people they would instantly have a good time. Especially with the harmonies and the way the arrangements are, I really enjoyed it.
GS: Thank you, Rob.
RD: No problem. You’re from Milford, CT, which is right outside of New Haven. There’s a debate in some circles about whether New Haven or Providence has the best pizza. What’s your favorite New Haven pizza joint and in your opinion, what makes it better than the slices coming out of Providence?
GS: The water. Pizza in New Haven is special because the water there has the perfect consistency for making the best pizza. Mike’s Pizza in West Haven, CT is one of my favorites places in the area.
RD: I’m a big Sally’s guy, myself.
GS: Second would be Modern, but they’re all good. Now that I live over in Pawcatuck, CT, I find myself dreaming about New Haven pizza because I live far away.
RD: Yeah, that’s a good hour drive.
GS: Yes it is. The reason why I moved to Pawcatuck is because it’s halfway between Providence and New Haven and those are the two cities I play in the most.
RD: Makes complete sense. How would you describe your time in the Connecticut music scene over the course of your career? People in Rhode Island aren’t really familiar with what goes on in Connecticut when it comes to the music that’s coming out of there.
GS: The main difference between what goes on in Connecticut versus Rhode Island is that Connecticut is so much bigger. Rhode Island has about two or three different music scenes, it’s got what’s happening in Providence, what’s happening in South County & Newport and what’s happening in Westerly & Mystic, CT. All three are pretty different from each other. In Connecticut, you have 20 different scenes because the state is so big. Everything from what’s going on in Fairfield County to what’s going on in Hartford, which is totally different than what’s happening in New Haven. Then there’s what’s going on in Black Rock and New London, which is also very different.
Within these distinct scenes, there are different kinds of music that comes out of them. In Connecticut, the musicians have a tendency to be extraordinarily good. There’s a guy who can rip a guitar riff on every corner, really fantastic in terms of talent. Rhode Island has a better overall scene, there’s more camaraderie and people are nicer. Musicians in Connecticut have a tendency to be a little more rigid and different towns are good for different things. Bridgeport and Fairfield County have a real serious jam band scene but if you want to hear jazz then you have to go to New Haven.
Punk rock is also big in New Haven. Hartford also has a little bit of jazz but there’s more blues. Different areas have different things that they really specialize in.
RD: You also have Black Eyed Sally’s in Hartford which is a big blues club there.
GS: Yeah.
RD: For people who have never seen you perform, what can expect from you at the show coming up at The Andrea?
GS: They can expect to hear music that’s listenable, they want to listen to and they want to explore. The Greg Sherrod Music Company is exactly what it is in the title, I have 20 different musicians that I work with and I pick the musicians that I need to do each gig for. At The Andrea, there’s going to be a piano player, a drummer and me. My piano player, John Thomas, has a low end on the right so it sounds very complete rather than missing a bass.
